Kaley Cuoco reveals she was turned down for a role in Knives Out 2

Best known for playing Penny in The Big Bang Theory, the only non-genius person in the group of friends, but at the same time the key character to keep them grounded and in balance, Kaley Cuoco is an actress who has been enthusiastic to continue her acting career, after how significant the series was. Many TV stars, even if they are the most successful or recognized on their show, tend to go unnoticed outside of their safe zone.

Actresses like Ellen Pompeo can hardly be cast in a movie or TV show other than Grey’s Anatomy – 91%, because the public already has her in their memory as Grey. However, she is lucky (or unlucky, depending on your perspective) that after more than seventeen years, new episodes continue to be produced. Other stars suffer the same with her characters, and once her show goes off the air, her career collapses.

That’s what Cuoco has fought against since the popular Jim Parsons series ended, but unlike other victims of hit TV shows, she’s constantly fighting to prove she’s capable of more; something that has not been so easy and, of course, has affected him emotionally on more than one occasion. In a recent interview she gave to the magazine Glamorspoke of his most recent rejection in a casting for a long-awaited film.

When asked if there was a role she would have yearned for before or after the TV series, and didn’t get, Cuoco immediately wanted to talk about her most recent experience, when she auditioned to join the new cast of Knives Out 2. .

It was actually quite recent. It was the sequel to Knives Out. And I was sure that the role was mine. Kate Hudson ended up getting it. She didn’t get it. She was so devastated. And I don’t usually feel devastated by [perder] roles. […] I cried and cried all night. And it was for Kate, she’s great.

The actress admitted during the conversation that it has been one of the worst moments she has faced emotionally regarding losing a role, especially because of all the effort she put in before going to her call with reading practices, and even thought that she no longer she would never have another opportunity and perhaps she herself would not want to try it again in other productions.

Kaley, who has had small breaks in movies like Godparents for Hire – 29%so Alvin and the Chipmunks 4: Adventure on Wheels – 16% said that after that disappointment, they were presented with a new opportunity with a smaller script that, at first, they rejected, but decided to try it one more time. Now, she believes that if she had stayed in the sequel to Between Knives and Secrets- 100% Rian Johnson, instead of Kate Hudson, would never have come across a story like that of Meet Cute.

Meet Cutefrom Alex Lehmanwill be a romantic comedy that Kaley will star alongside Peter Davison, however, she promised that she is willing to try casting again for the third installment of Knives Outif it happens.