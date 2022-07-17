Entertainment

Kalimuendo finally left to stay, a Titi pushed towards the exit?

The capital club seems to have entered a whole new dimension. While Paris-Saint-Germain has repeatedly indicated that order will be restored under the leadership of Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier, Edouard Michut has attempted a “little rebellion”. An episode that could push the Titi towards the exit, while Celtic would be very interested in the player. According to information from Nicolo Schira, PSG would like 6M€ for their player trained at the club as well as a percentage on resale.

Kalimuendo left to stay?

What about Arnaud Kalimuendo? After two successful seasons on loan with RC Lens, the 20-year-old still doesn’t know what his future holds. If the first rumors could suggest that the striker was finally going to have his chance with his training club, the signing of Hugo Ekitike may have put a chill on the ambitions of the native of Suresnes.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs indicates that the player under contract until 2024 could stay in the French capital, Christophe Galtier being impressed by the international Espoirs Français. Arnaud Kalimuendo, who could be complementary with Hugo Ekitike in attack, could therefore become the double of Kylian Mbappé… while Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr will also have to play almost all the matches. A real headache ahead for Parisian leaders

The capital club seems to have entered a whole new dimension. Paris-Saint-Germain no longer intends to let anything pass and could send Édouard Michut away from the capital while Arnaud Kalimuendo could have his chance.

