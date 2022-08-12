Kalimuendo, PSG’s best sale since Lo Celso

The capital club made its 10th biggest transfer on Thursday in the direction of departures with Arnaud Kalimuendo, sold to Rennes for € 20 million excluding bonuses.

Definitely, the PSG applies to rewrite its history in terms of transfers this summer. After completing the first two “made in Ligue 1” transfers since Kylian Mbappé in 2017 with Hugo Ekitike (ex-Reims) and Renato Sanches (ex-Lille), the capital club made the 10th biggest transfer in its history. in the direction of departures with Arnaud Kalimuendo. Destined to leave the club this summer after two seasons at Lens, on loan, the 20-year-old titi was sold to Rennes for €25 million including bonus, €20 million until further notice, according to various sources. It is also the biggest Parisian transfer since Giovani Lo Celso, sold to Betis Sevilla for 22 M€ in 2019 (plus 3 M€ for his loan to the Andalusian club in 2018). Note that the Top 10 of the best Parisian sales could still evolve by the end of the transfer window, with for example Thilo Kehrer, Abdou Diallo, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Leo Paredes or even Pablo Sarabia and Mauro Icardi. A priori, the rating of Ander Herrera, Rafinha, Layvin Kurzawa and Julian Draxler on the market is not as high. That of Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe, expected in Frankfurt, either. Ditto for Keylor Navas, who is said to be close to Naples, even if the last Costa Rican bulwark is still part of the world’s gratin at 35 years old.

Read alsoLigue 1: under Galtier, PSG regains a taste for pleasure

The Parisian record in terms of sales? Gonçalo Guedes, sold for €40m to Valencia in 2018, ahead of David Luiz (Chelsea, 2018, €35m) and Ronaldinho, well before the arrival of the Qataris in Paris (Barcelona, ​​2003, €32.25m). Kalimuendo is finally the club’s biggest transfer for one of his titis. In terms of arrivals, it is obviously Neymar Jr who holds the prize, with 222 M€ in 2017, a world record. There are also 11 former residents of the Paris Saint-Germain training center, including Arnaud Kalimuendo, in the top 25 of his best sales. The titis, a real cash factory for the reigning French champions, who have often had trouble selling their players lately.