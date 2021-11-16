Kalulu or Florenzi instead of Calabria in Florence? Pros and cons of the two options

Davide Calabria’s injury in the national team is a bad tile for Milan who will not be able to count on their right-back for some matches, starting with Saturday’s match at Fiorentina. For the away match for the Viola, Stefano Pioli has yet to decide who to field in that area of ​​the pitch: there are two options, namely Pierre Kalulu and Alessandro Florenzi.

IN SHAPE – The young French full-back is going through an excellent moment of form, as he demonstrated both against Porto and in the derby, and also with him on the pitch Milan has never conceded a goal this season: the former Lyon, between Serie A and Champions League, has in fact played 331 minutes so far, in which the team of Pioli has not collected even a goal. Unlike Florenzi, Kalulu has been called up with France Under 21 and will be playing tonight against North Macedonia, then returning to Milanello only tomorrow or Thursday.

RESTED – The Frenchman, who has already played 90 minutes against Armenia, will certainly be less rested than the former Roma who instead had the opportunity to work regularly at Milanello in this break and improve his form. In the next training sessions, however, Pioli will have to understand whether Florenzi, who was forced into the pits for a month after having been operated on his knee, is ready or not to start from the first minute. Also because the trip to Florence will be particularly complicated and insidious and therefore will serve people who are well both mentally and physically.