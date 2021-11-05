Kalulu the European: symbol of AC Milan scouting, pawing for his first derby | First page

Against Porto he entered. And, in its own way, it changed the game. In place of a struggling Calabria on Luis Diaz and not at its best from a physical point of view, you see the dizziness that led to the replacement, Pierre Kalulu he was ready. As always happened when he was called into question. On the run to the right he managed to stem, as far as possible, the talent of the Colombian winger, proposing himself with courage, strength, explosiveness, conditioning the final equalizer. European player. To be filed, of course, but which has a decidedly important basis.

13 appearances in A league last season, where he was often deployed for defensive emergency: sometimes central (with goals against Genoa), sometimes right-back, sometimes left-back, Pierre Kalulu always responded well. Symbol of the Rossoneri scouting, taken at zero by Lyon (intuition of Moncada), unleashing the anger of the transalpine fans, the 2000 class, French Under 21, is the prototype of the young man that Milan is looking for: tactically multidimensional, fast, courageous in facing one-on-one. The example that the path taken is the right one.

And now with Touré dance not at its best and Theo Hernandez disqualified, against Inter it can touch the former captain of the youth team Lyon, ready to play both right with slip of Calabria on the left, or directly on the left-handed out, where he has already played. Universal. With limits to work on, of course. But with a base ready to play certain challenges from the start. Like the one with Inter, which will most likely be his first derby as a starter.