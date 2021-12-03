Kamala, endless flop Politically correct has come to an end

They had chosen it because it was the embodiment of the politically correct capable of guaranteeing the female vote, the “black” one and, thanks to Indian origins, also that of immigrants. But not only. Kamala Harris in the dream of many Democrats also represented a long-term option on the Casa Banca. After a term or two of training Kamala would be perfect to succeed Elder President Joe Biden. After that it would be a joke to stay in power for another eight years. But in fact, this is not the case. Indeed, the first dark-skinned woman in White House history is turning out to be a real disaster.

Barely eleven months after her appointment she is detested by the majority of Americans and dismissed as incapable, mediocre and incompetent not only by Republican opponents, but even by the “deep throats” of the White House. The numbers are worse than criticism and “friendly fire”. According to the average of the surveys carried out on November 30, 52 percent of Americans can no longer bear it. But some polls go as far as attributing a rating of even less than 35 percent. A devastating result, especially when coupled with that of a Joe Biden who was also rejected by 53 percent of Americans. In short, Joe Biden and his deputy would collect less consensus than Trump and Pence considered, to date, the historical champions of presidential unpopularity. The clearest sign of Kamala’s unstoppable dive is the exodus of his collaborators, protagonists of an authentic escape from the sinking ship. The “save whoever can” came Wednesday when Harris received the resignation of Symone Sanders, a veteran politics formerly in charge of Biden’s campaign, recruited with the dual role of spokesperson and close adviser. An unbridgeable loss that is added to that of Ashley Etienne, the director of communications who resigned on November 18. Both would leave after very hard and prolonged clashes with a Harris considered not only incompetent, but also arrogant and presumptuous. Defects that had already come to light on the American site politico.com where, at the time, the revelations of some of Kamala’s collaborators who said they were “treated like m” had appeared.

Revelations preceded in June by the escape of two other leading elements such as Karly Satkowiak and Gabrielle DeFranceschi. The arrogance of the inexperienced Kamala is also at the origin of the frightening gaffes ringed in the management of the three thorny dossiers entrusted to him by Biden: migration policies, abortion and the right to vote. In June Kamala Harris had no problem dismissing an NBC reporter with superficial arrogance who asked her why she had not yet visited the border with Mexico.

But the worst came in Guatemala where he managed to look like Trump’s stunt double: “To migrants – the vice president burst out – I say not to come to the United States, because you will be sent back”. Words that sounded like a requiem for those migration policies that Biden considered fundamental to differentiate his mandate from that of The Donald.

Since then, relations between the two wings of the White House have progressively deteriorated to the point of fueling rumors of a possible replacement of Harris immediately after the next “mid-term” elections. A sensational but indispensable move, according to many Democrats, to unload the responsibility of the defeat on Kamala and try to start again. With many greetings to women, black skin and politically correct.