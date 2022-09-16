Kamala Harris does not plan to discuss the Haitian issue with Abinader

The US Vice President kamala harris he did not include the Haitian issue in the list of issues that he will discuss with the president Abinader in their meeting scheduled for Thursday at the White House, which will begin at 12:00 pm and end at 4:00 pm.

Through a tweet published this morning, Harris wrote the list of issues that he will be discussing with the leaders with whom he will meet.

“In our continued work with our Caribbean partners, today I will bring leaders together at the White House to discuss our ongoing efforts to strengthen energy security, improve access to financing, and improve food security.”wrote the vice president.

When the meeting that will hold Abinader with Harris, the Palace Communications team reported that among the issues to be discussed would be the crisis in Haiti, an issue that has always been on the agenda. Abinader on previous trips to the United States. At the 76th UN General Assembly, held in September last year, Abinader made it clear that the Dominican Republic will not bear the burden of the neighboring country’s crisis alone, and at the same time, demanded that this body take action to stop the economic crisis and crime that this impoverished nation is going through.

The Dominican president has been in Washington since Wednesday afternoon and has already met with Nancy Pelosi, president of the House of Representatives; with Mauricio Claver-Carone at the headquarters of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB); with Samantha Power, administrator of the International Development Agency (USAID) and with Senator Bob Menéndez, head of the United States Congress Foreign Relations Committee.