Kamala Harris frustrated: “Used to win, not rule” – World

Frustrated by a role that is close to her, by a Joe Biden who needed her to win the elections but who now, in governing, keeps her on the bench.

Kamala Harris confided to her allies about her difficulties in managing a portfolio of particularly difficult tasks, from voting rights to immigration, and vented on the media coverage she received: it would be different if it were one of her 48 predecessors, all men and whites.

Even among the Democrats, as reported by the New York Times, the frustration is a lot about the role in which the vice president has been placed. The complexity of the dossiers entrusted to her should have prompted the White House to defend her more aggressively, says Congresswoman Karen Bass.

Harris has sought advice from other women since arriving in Washington, including the former secretary of state Hillary Clinton. “There is a double standard used in judging it, as it was for me,” Clinton points out with The New York Times. Some of his allies believe Harris is viewed as an afterthought and not as Biden’s heir.