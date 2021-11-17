Kamala Harris’ frustration

How many gossip about the American vice president, who fails to shape his role. The anecdotes of the past and too many indiscretions

What’s happening to Kamala Harris? In Washington there is nothing but talk of the vice president, of her falling popularity (worse than Cheney!), Of her inconspicuous or in any case not very incisive activities, of her increasingly rarefied meetings with her boss, President Joe Biden. Because Harris is, in addition to being number two in this American administration, a symbol – the first woman and the first African American to become vice president – the many attacks she receives, particularly from the conservative media, are read through a very common distortion: she is because she is a woman. Thus, amid gossip and a few successes, Harris’ star clouded over, which was considered not only the brightest and most promising of this mandate but also capable of casting a winning light on 2024.

CNN has published a long report whose summary is: there is a great frustration. Both from the Harris entourage, which argues that the White House does not want to exploit the political potential of her deputy, and from the entourage of Biden who instead is very dissatisfied with the absence of concrete initiatives on the part of Harris. In between are voices from the Democratic Party and the liberal business world who are often merciless towards Harris because, they say, she should be out there fighting for White House projects, especially economic and social ones. and instead she is in her office complaining that she is not considered the way she deserves. Then there are the voices inside the Harris world, the most painful because they are close to each other: for us they are anonymous, but for her perhaps they are very recognizable. And they say that Harris’ family is too present, that her inner circle of collaborators cannot protect her from her own weaknesses, and anecdotes from the past re-emerge, dating back to when Harris worked in San Francisco, which restore an image of permanent dysfunctionality in his leadership.

Amid the gossip, however, there is no explanation for Harris’ frustration or inability to create her own identity as vice president. It is known that very difficult dossiers have been assigned to her, and that in particular the one on immigration, with relations with South America, she did not want it, also because there is not a completely clear line from the Administration on the subject (also for this reason the visits to the south of the Harris have created new ones rather than dissolving hostility and fear: each time his staff must specify, underline, explain the intentions). But even last week’s arrival in France, with the aim of restoring relations with Emmanuel Macron after the submarine affair, failed to pull Harris out of the shadow she got into. And yes that there have been occasions in France and it is a country in the electoral campaign, showing off hugs and smiles with the Vice President of America should be a priority. But not this time, as if even here, on this side of the ocean, one felt more frustration than prestige.