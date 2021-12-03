Kamala Harris in crisis, the spokesperson leaves the White House

AGI – Kamala Harris loses another important piece of his staff: the personal spokesperson, Symone Sanders, 32, will leave the post by the end of the year. The reason has not been made official, but the resignations come after those of the communications manager, Ashley Etienne, after weeks of controversy over alleged malfunctions of the staff of the vice president of the United States. Harris, according to some American media, would have been accused by advisers to President Joe Biden of not having given great support to the White House when it was attacked from all sides.

Harris was not going to affect the political agenda, and would not have brought home appreciable results on the front of the emergency on the southern border with Mexico and on civil rights, ending up spent on the sidelines. Tensions have never been officially confirmed, but the announced resignation of Sanders, historical collaborator of the vice president, as well as political strategist, confirm the suspicions of internal tension. Harris staff said both the president and vice president had long been aware of the spokesperson’s decision.

In a note issued this evening, Sanders confirmed the farewell, writing “I am so grateful to the vice president for her trust in me and I will miss working with her and all of you.” According to Harris staff members, the decision was made two months ago.

The spokesperson recently accompanied the vice president to France, where Harris’ choice to buy an expensive French pot to dedicate to her husband made more news, and sparked criticism, Doug Emhoff, passionate about cooking.