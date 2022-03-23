Kamala Harris says the US wants to associate with presidents of the Alliance for Development, including Abinader

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, affirmed that the administration led by its President Joe Biden and she herself is “eager to associate” with the development, prosperity and inclusiveness initiatives promoted by the Alliance for Development in Democracy.

The statement was made in a recorded message addressed to the presidents of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader; Carlos Alvarado Quesada, from Costa Rica, and Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, from Panama, during the IV Summit of the Alliance that was held in the city of San José, Costa Rica.

full message

Although I cannot be with you in person today, it is important for me to express my strong support for the work you are doing within the Alliance for Development in Democracy. There are certain basic principles that have guided our democracies for years: Human Rights, Rule of Law, equality for all.

At a time when we see setbacks in democracy among our neighbors and see international rules and norms under threat, Ukraine defending these principles, has become even more important.

This is the vital work of every generation, and your three countries are carrying that work forward today, in our hemisphere, and I thank you. Together, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and Panama have outlined an ambitious and necessary agenda.

We will continue to count on your leadership to counter corruption, to promote gender equality, to defend freedom of expression, to find solutions for irregular migration and to bolster private sector investment; all this focused on a central objective: to build a democratic, prosperous and inclusive future for the people of Central America and the Caribbean.

This work is important to me, to President Joe Biden, and to the American citizenry, and that is why our administration is eager to partner with you on all of these initiatives.

It’s a priority for the United States to show the world, along with you, that democracies can deliver for all of our people. Your work here today and through the Alliance is proof of this and I look forward to working with you and deepening our cooperation to achieve these shared goals.. Thank you very much to all!