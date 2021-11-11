Kamala Harris’ stylist, Cristopher John Rogers is US designer of the year – Fashion

The stars and stripes fashion returns to self-celebrate and this time, after the pandemic, in an evening in person. Christopher John Rogers, the 27-year-old African-American who dressed the vice president last year Kamala Harris for the inauguration ceremony, he was honored as stylist of the year by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), the equivalent of the Oscars for the overseas fashion industry. Rogers, a creation of which ended up on the cover of the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute exhibition “In America” ​​and who shortly before had released an “affordable” collection for Target department stores, was only awarded last year. as the best emerging stylist. A career at breakneck speed, therefore, built on exuberant dresses inspired by those worn by black women for mass in the churches of Harlem or Baton Rouge, where Christopher grew up. Receiving the statuette from actress Emily Blunt at the close of the ceremony at The Grill and The Pool at the Seagram Building (the former Four Seasons restaurant designed by Philip Johnson), the designer recalled arriving in New York in 2016 from Louisiana, ” but no one then wanted to hire me “and thanked all those who had the courage to trust him.

Zendaya was chosen as Fashion Icon 2021 for its “global impact on the world of fashion” thanks to the support given to both emerging and established designers and to the Daya by Zendaya line launched in 2013 with ‘gender fluid’ proposals and for all sizes: testimonial by Lancôme and Valentino and currently in cinemas with “Dune”, the singer and actress, who is only 25 years old, is the youngest to receive the award.

The “Queen of Chess” was also awarded as “Face of the Year” Anya Taylor-Joy. The Georgian Demna Gvasalia of Balenciaga was awarded the award for international womenswear while Grace Wales Bonner received the statuette for the best international men’s line. The Special Lifetime Achievement Award went to Dapper Don, the dapper designer from Harlem and the first African-American to receive this honor. Real name Daniel Day, included in 2020’s 100 Most Influential People in ‘Time’, the 77-year-old 125 / a street tailor is famous for introducing high fashion to the hip hop world with famous clients including Salt-N -Pepa, LL Cool J, and Jay-Z, but also because in 2017, after being at odds with Fendi for years, he launched a line with Alessandro Michele of Gucci with whom he opened a boutique in Harlem the following year .