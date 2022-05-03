Kamala Harris tests negative for COVID-19 after taking antiviral | USA

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for COVID-19 Monday, six days after she tested positive for the virus, and was cleared to return to the White House on Monday. Tuesday.

Harris’s press secretary, Kirsten Allen, said Harris, who was prescribed the antiviral treatment Paxlovid last week, tested negative on a rapid antigen test.

According to Allen, Harris will continue to wear a “well-fitting mask when around other people,” in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, for 10 days after have tested positive.

CDC guidelines allow people to leave isolation on the sixth day after testing positive, as long as they wear a mask when around other people. The White House complements those guidelines by requiring a rapid negative test before infected people can return to the compound.