Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, tested positive for covid-19 this Tuesday, although she has no symptoms and has not recently had close contact with President Joe Biden, the White House announced.

Harris tested positive for both an antigen test and a PCR on Tuesday, but “has not experienced any symptoms” and plans to “isolate and continue working from the vice-presidential residence,” located far from the White House.

This was stated in a statement by the vice president’s spokeswoman, Kirsten Allen, who stressed that Harris will follow the advice of her doctors and the guidelines of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“(Harris) is not considered a close contact of the president or the first lady due to their recent respective trips,” said Allen, who specified that the vice president will return to the White House “when she tests negative” in a test.

The vice president, who at 57 years old is vaccinated with the full schedule and has received two booster doses, spent almost all of last week in California, from where she returned on Monday night.

Harris was scheduled to meet with Biden this Tuesday to receive together the daily report that the country’s intelligence and national security agencies prepare for the president, and the spokeswoman’s statement does not mention what happened with that meeting.

In the last month, cases of covid-19 have grown in the environment of Biden: several members of his cabinet were infected after attending the Gridiron journalistic club dinner in early April, and the two main White House spokeswomen also have recently tested positive.

However, the White House has not changed its protocols in the face of this increase in infections in Washington and has held several events indoors and with hardly any masks, considering that things are not as serious as in early January, when the peak was recorded. of infections by the omicron variant.

Biden, 79, has not tested positive for Covid-19 so far, and after avoiding large crowds for most of the pandemic, he has made no secret of his desire to mingle with crowds again, one of the aspects he most enjoys about his political life.