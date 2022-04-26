Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19

Washington – The Vice President of the United States, kamala harristested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing the rapid and PCR tests, announced on Tuesday the White House.

Harris positive shows persistence of highly contagious pathogen SARS-CoV-2 as the federal government loosens population restrictions in an attempt to return to pre-pandemic times.

It was reported that he “has shown no symptoms.”

both the president Joe Biden like the first lady, Jill Biden, they were not in close contact with Harris in the past few days. Kirsten Allen, a White House spokesman, added that Harris will remain in isolation at her residence, but will continue to work remotely. Harris will return to the White House when subsequent tests come back negative.

Harris was due to attend the morning session of the prepared briefing for Biden today, but was not present. Due to his flight schedules, Harris had not been in contact with Biden since April 18.

Harris’s husband, Douglas Emhoff, confirmed on March 15 that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Harris, 57, received the first dose of the vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical company Moderna weeks before taking office as vice president of the United States and was the recipient of the second dose a few days after the inauguration ceremony, carried out on January 20, 2021. The vice president received the booster dose in late October 2021, and a second booster on April 1.

People with the two original doses, and two booster doses, have a high level of protection to prevent a contagion from progressing to a severe infection, particularly of the omicron variant.

Harris’ contagion occurs just a month after Emhoff’s positive, who has recovered satisfactorily, and is part of a wave of infections that has affected the political class of the United States, concentrated mainly in Washington. Members of Biden’s cabinet have also been infected, as have White House employees and legislators such as the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

Allen stressed that Harris will follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as the recommendations of your doctors. The spokeswoman did not indicate, at this time, if the doctors recommended Harris to undergo antiviral treatment or monoclonal therapies.

A little over two years since the start of the pandemic (in March 2020), and as the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the United States approaches one million, the coronavirus is killing more than 300 citizens a day, according to CDC statistics. People who have not been vaccinated face a higher risk of serious infections or hospitalizations, and are about 20 times more likely to die than people who have received at least one dose of one of the approved vaccines.