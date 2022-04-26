Kamala Harris, US vice president, tests positive for covid-19

Covid-19, the third leading cause of deaths in the US in 2021 1:26

(CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced Tuesday. Harris got tested after returning from a trip to California over the weekend.

“Vice President Harris has tested positive for covid-19 in rapid and PCR tests. She has not presented any symptoms, will isolate herself and will continue to work from the residence of the vice president,” Kirsten Allen, press secretary for Harris, reported in a statement. release.

Allen added, “She has not been in direct contact with the President or the First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and the advice of her parents.” doctors. The vice president will return to the White House when she tests negative.”

Harris was scheduled to attend her intelligence briefing at 10:15 a.m. (Miami time) Tuesday at the White House alongside President Biden, according to the daily guide sent to reporters Monday night. The vice president did not participate in any events or meetings at the White House on Tuesday, according to an official.

Kamala Harris arrived at the White House on Tuesday morning, a White House official told CNN, and went straight to get screened. After testing positive in the PCR and rapid tests, she returned to her residence at the Naval Observatory, where she will be isolated.

Separately, an official said Kamala Harris last saw Biden at the Easter Egg Roll on April 18. She left the city of Washington for California that afternoon and did not return until Monday night.

While in California, the vice president participated in events on portfolio issues last week. Harris did not hold any public events over the weekend before returning to Washington.

An official said Harris had tested negative for her “regular” tests as of Tuesday.

Harris completed her two-dose schedule of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine in January 2021. She received her first booster dose toward the end of October and a second booster on April 1.

The positive result comes as the United States has suspended most of its mitigation measures against covid-19, after the peak of the omicron variant during the winter.

Consistent with federal public health guidance, officials and visitors attending White House events have not been required to wear masks or maintain physical distancing. Coronavirus cases have fallen in the city of Washington since their peak in early January, when the country was facing a wave of cases of the omicron variant, but they have been on the rise of late.

Although the White House has continued to hold mass events indoors, where masks are optional, and officials have stopped wearing them in public, the administration has said they are going beyond federal guidelines to detect COVID cases. -19 in its facilities.

There is mandatory testing for those who come into contact with President Joe Biden and physical distancing during meetings, at least when possible.

The White House is not considering going back to pandemic-era restrictions, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“We continue to apply the return to work policy and we believe we have the necessary measures in place to do so,” he said.