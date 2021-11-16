Kamala Harris’s Unforgettable Vice-Presidency

Kamala Harris’ diplomatic trip to Paris went almost unnoticed. In five days, the vice president of the United States attended a dinner behind closed doors, did not give interviews to local media, was stuck in the formality of institutional events. From Paris, Kamala Harris should have sent a message that measured her political stature also at the international level, but it didn’t go very well.

Kamala Harris’ popularity rate is below 30%, her political weight is less and less relevant, she appears more in difficulty in her tasks. And his staff are frustrated about the role of the former Democratic senator, as a lengthy CNN investigation revealed: “Administration officials, Democratic Party financiers and outside consultants reveal a complex reality within the White House. Many in the vice president’s circle are angry that she has not been properly prepared or placed, she has been sidelined. The same vice president told several confidants that she feels limited in what she is able to do politically ». And the worst part is that this could damage his image even in the future, in the event of a presidential candidacy in 2024 or 2028.

CNN interviewed about thirty former and current collaborators of Kamala Harris, but also the staff of the West Wing – the wing of the White House that houses the offices of the president’s staff. Almost all of them complain about the “dysfunctionality” of the vice president’s office, which in a few months has lost several collaborators.

However, the Biden administration cannot deal with the problems of the vice-presidency staff full-time, since the president has to deal with an all-time low popularity of just 41%.

The White House spokesperson defended Harris via Twitter: “The vice president is not only a vital partner for the president but also a courageous leader who has taken the lead on important challenges facing our country: from the right to vote to the causes of migration and the strengthening of broadband “.

But the CNN revelations have turned the spotlight on the complaints of Kamala Harris’ staff, who believes the former senator limited by the leading role of Joe Biden and his staff.

At the origin of the frictions there could be a difficult personal relationship between the president and his number two, who according to some rumors is thinking of appointing the former prosecutor to the Supreme Court, removing her from the White House.

“Harris is the first vice president in many decades to take office with less political experience in Washington than the president, and it was known that finding a balance would be difficult,” writes the site of the American broadcaster. «Biden – the article continues – aimed to model her relationship with Harris on her own vice president and at the beginning she asked collaborators to give her tasks similar to those he had. He organized weekly lunches, just like he did with Obama, and invited Harris to join him on his briefing morning reserved for the services of intelligence. Harris, meanwhile, has done his utmost to demonstrate his commitment to the president and administration. “

A former collaborator very close to the vice president told CNN that the positions assigned to her by the White House are often not well defined, or are not adequate to her skills, or do not give her any kind of visibility. On the other hand, the investigation by the American broadcaster reveals a lack of tact and sensitivity on some issues on the part of the vice president’s office, which perhaps also derives from a lack of leadership by Harris herself.

There is an anecdote, dating back to last summer, which can help frame the confusion in the activities of the vice presidency: “When Fernando García, executive director of Border Network for Human Rights, met Harris during his visit to El Paso, Texas , this summer, he was optimistic about its potential influence on immigration policy. But months later, García says that she disappeared, that she has not received any further news regarding the measures to be taken and that her leadership has not been seen, ”writes CNN.

As mentioned, at the moment the attention is all on the president, with Joe Biden playing a big chunk of his mandate on two huge public funds – one trillion dollars, on infrastructure, and one for 2.5 trillion dollars dedicated to welfare. education and retraining of workers. These two laws will define the mandate, possibly the outcome of the 2022 mid-term elections and the possibility of being re-elected in 2024.

At this stage, explains CNN, Kamala Harris’ staff is deciding what posture to take with respect to the domestic political situation: on the one hand it could be convenient to stay in Biden’s shadow to demonstrate that you know how to play as a team, on the other to reduce playing a marginal role could undermine Harris’s own reputation and jeopardize her future in politics.

But that choice may not depend solely on the vice president or her staff. Among his collaborators, in fact, someone blames Harris’s family – therefore his sister Maya, brother-in-law Tony West and niece Meena Harris – of having too strong an influence on his political decisions. Others, however, accuse the White House of “working to leave it in the shadows,” says CNN. The vice president herself, for example, complained to some of her closest aides that she did not play a major role in the president’s decisions regarding the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Although Kamala Harris told her confidants that they are very happy working directly with Joe Biden, those who work for them describe the relationship as something that is carried out with difficulty,” the article reads.

And in the fiery political climate of the United States, Republicans obviously take the opportunity to increase the dose: politicians and conservative media have made the vice president their favorite target since Biden’s decision to make her his deputy, and now they are upping the ante. .

In the long CNN investigation, the positive words are entrusted to Minyon Moore, longtime member of the Democratic Party, who has become Harris’ most important adviser: «The vice president is the quiet force of the administration. She has a proactive approach that leads her to constantly ask herself if we are doing enough to solve a problem, if we are communicating adequately with the people concerned, if we are unable to reach important electoral groups ».

In short, Moore tries to portray the vice president as a figure capable of carrying significant weight while working away from the spotlight: Harris behaves just as a “number two” should do, does not pretend to always be on the front line, does not want to steal scene. While Biden’s assistants would like her more involved.

In a couple of months, the administration will file the first of the four years in office. At stake is the future of the presidency, which in order to govern in its full capacity needs a good result in the mid-term elections in November: having one of the two branches of Congress with a Republican majority would make every operation incredibly complicated. On the table there is also the future of Biden, who, if he wants to hope for a second term, must win it right in these weeks and months. And then, of course, Harris’ prospects and future career are at stake, and after an uphill start he will have to demonstrate that he can successfully move through the executive corridors.