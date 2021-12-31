Kamara, here’s the plan. But United scares Mou – As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

The name of the median to buy for Roma is that of Boubacar Kamara, 22 years and a future on which many would be ready to bet, including the Marseille, writes Andrea Di Carlo on The Republic. The midfielder of Senegalese origin has other ideas for his career: after refusing the renewal and the court of Newcastle in the summer, the player decided to expire in June to choose the most advantageous offer. But between commissions and engagement, in six months it would become a business out of the economic reach of Rome. Which is therefore trying to anticipate the times and thus give to Mourinho the French director in January. And what would be the ally? Strange to say, but it is the Marseille. In fact, the president Longoria and the director Friio have understood the precious strategic role that Rome can play in this affair. The Giallorossi can avoid that a euro does not enter the coffers of the French club and have the possibility of shattering the most feared scenario by Marseille, that is to see them leave. Kamara without having generated the slightest capital gain. Without forgetting the ransoms of Pau Lopez and Under dancing between the two clubs: sitting around a table and finding the square can become reality and a not so complicated undertaking. Pinto has realized he has room for maneuver and has been talking to agent Ghilas for days. But the work of convincing is not so easy: the player knows perfectly well that the Manchester Utd He has been following him with great attention for some time and is potentially in a position to offer him a higher salary than what the Giallorossi will be able to offer him.