Kamara says goodbye to Marseille, Maitland-Niles in the final act

Kamara, Maitland-Niles. The incoming market of the Rome, for a few days revolves around these two names. With the English ever closer and the French than Tiago Pinto would love to lead to Trigoria, despite the awareness of a competition on the twenty-one year old midfielder and defender, thick and prestigious. Let’s start right from Kamara that a Trigoria was singled out as the right man to enrich and complement the choices of Mourinho in the middle of the field. There is to be registered, in key Rome, a factor that can lead to optimism. In other words, the French under-twenty-one national team reiterated Marseille, for the umpteenth time, that he has no intention of renewing his contract which expires on June 30th. Which initially made President Pablo quite angry Longoria, executive with an extended past in Italy (Juventus and Sassuolo), then a stage in Spain (Valencia), then the chair of the great head of the club that also has a Champions League on display. Relations between the parties would now normalize, especially with Prosecutor Lyes Ghilas (in his stable also Lacazette), according to the motto let’s sell it immediately and at the best possible price.

Yes, the price. It is in fact around the cash needed for the card that the player’s future will be decided. And this is being discussed. With the Marseille which, on the strength of an alleged offer from ten million pounds from Newcastle (over eleven million euros), for his midfielder he asks in January, six months after the natural expiry of the contract, ten million. A figure that, beyond the fact that at this moment this cash is not in Tiago’s wallet Pinto, to Trigoria it is rightly considered an exaggeration in light of the fact that in June the boy can be taken to no cost (separate commissions). There Rome would not want to go beyond i six millions which then should not even pay since since Marseille, at the end of this season, he will have to cash out twenty million and four hundred thousand euros for mandatory redemptions of Ünder and Pau Lopez (the Spanish goalkeeper is missing a presence because his right of redemption of twelve million becomes an obligation). We will continue to negotiate, knowing that interference by other clubs (we are talking about Juventus) cannot be ruled out.

Let’s move on to Maitland-Niles who for some time said yes to the offer of the Rome. A yes, however, which has not yet arrived from theArsenal, legitimate owner of the tag up to thirty June of two thousand and three. In fact, after that for Xhaka last summer, between Rome And Arsenal a new tug-of-war was born regarding the conditions for the sale of the English winger (but also midfielder), a good friend of Abraham. Not so much on the cost of the loan, for that the parties would have found a meeting point around the seven hundred thousand euros. As for the conditions of the right of redemption. Which the British have set at fifteen million with an obligation that would start after a few forty-five minute appearances by Niles. While the Rome does not want to go beyond ten million with a double-digit attendance obligation. Contacts continue (Pinto he returned to Rome after a short working holiday in Portugal to spend the Christmas holidays in the company of his family) and the player’s will could play a decisive role in the success of the negotiation. Even in the awareness of the extreme difficulty that always exists when dealing with English clubs, such as Roma first touched for the purchase of Smalling, then last summer in the abortion negotiation for Xhaka. Speaking of midfielders, there is a rumor coming from France (the site footmercato.net): the Newcastle wants Jordan Veretout. The English club has already talked to the player’s talkative agent, Giuffredi, having as an answer the willingness to transfer. There may be, for heaven’s sake, but to convince her Rome you will need a check not less than thirty million.