Kameto prank Green Montana with his fake rap track

Kameto hosted Green Montana on Twitch for his project NOSTALGIA+. And he made her listen to a fake piece of his.

Green Montana was Kameto’s guest on Twitch on the occasion of the release of his project NOSTALGIA+. And the rapper was the victim of a prank from the streamer, who recorded an unreleased track for the evening, which he made his guest listen to. “There is something I have never said on stream, and here I take the opportunity to say it, he begins. Sometimes I sit down and make some sound”. He specifies that he has been recording titles for two years, just for him, and that he will be the first to discover one of his titles.

Also: Woippy: we explain this new (and very funny) Twitter delirium

Kameto: “The goal was for you to be embarrassed at death”

“I’m going to make you listen to a sound that I’ve never made listen to, and you will tell me”, he explains, asking Green Montana for an honest review. While we discover a rather successful piece, finally quite close to what the author of “NEYMAR JR” can offer, the latter sincerely admits: “I am pleasantly surprised (…) It’s crazy interesting”. A reaction that Kameto obviously hadn’t expected, since he wanted to do a bad song to bother inviting him. “The goal was for us to do something crazy, for you to be embarrassed at death, and for you not to dare say to me, ‘Yeah, that sucks'”. Check out the Green Montana reaction below.

Also: Scrat (finally) manages to eat his acorn and bids farewell to the big screen