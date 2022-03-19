Kamikaze drones, light and long-range missiles: the weapons that the US will give to Ukraine | Univision World News

“This new package itself is going to provide unprecedented help to Ukraine,” Biden said in a message to the nation from the White House. Washington’s total aid to kyiv thus rises to $1 billion.
Biden spoke shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the US Congress asking for military help and insisting on the idea of a no-fly zone.
US military aid for Ukraine: how it will be done
The president explained that direct transfers will be made from the Department of Defense to the Ukrainian armed forces with drones and anti-aircraft and anti-armor weapons.
He added that 800 anti-aircraft systems will be sent “so that the Ukrainian military can continue to stop the planes and helicopters that have been attacking their people.”
Ukraine faces the second most powerful army in the world (after the US), according to the classification of GlobalFirepower (GFP), a site specializing in military information. In that ranking, the country presided over by Zelensky ranks 22nd.
With more than 150,000 Russian troops now involved in the Ukraine war, the invasion appears to have fallen short, according to US and UK military officials. Some 7,000 Russian soldiers are estimated to have been killed in the fighting and between 14,000 and 21,000 wounded.
These are the weapons that the United States will send to Ukraine
These are the weapons that the United States has offered to reinforce the Ukrainian military front while the talks for an eventual ceasefire advance in parallel.