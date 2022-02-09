Kamila Valieva, 15, the Russian skating star, suspected of using doping at the Beijing Olympics – Corriere.it

from Marco Bonarrigo

Found positive for trimetazidine. She had won the team event. The award ceremony was suspended on Tuesday evening indefinitely

If the plot of the first yellow of the Beijing Games there is a 15-year-old figure skating star, the usual Russia, an awards ceremony canceled at the last second and a chemical with an obscure name: the trimetazidine. It all happens on Tuesday evening, just before Russia (gold), USA (silver) and Japan (bronze) step onto the podium of the team event: the ceremony is postponed. There is talk of a legal problem, then of doping. There are rumors of cannabis or recreational drugs.

The truth comes in the Chinese night: Kamila ValievaRussian girl star of the discipline (the first to have performed the very difficult quadruple), would not be negative to trimetazidine, an antischemic included in category S4 (Hormones and metabolic modulators) of the list of drugs prohibited both in competition and out.

Non-specific molecule: if they find it, you are not entitled (in theory) to penalty discounts. The product increases coronary flow and thus improves resistance to fatigue. At the 2018 Games the Russian hobbyist Sergeeva remedies a reduced penalty (8 months instead of 4 years) due to the low concentration detected by the analyzes. Covered by the Chinese, the famous swimmer Sun Yang took only three months.

THE ITALIAN MEDALIST AT THE OLYMPICS

The complex Valieva case: Kamila a superstar and a positive Russian would demonstrate how the redemption of the country after years of wild doping remains on paper. Not having 16 years old yet, the athlete cannot be sanctioned: the result would be canceled but she would spare herself the disqualification because she is too young. Sources of the laboratory of Beijing they speak of an infinitesimal quantity of the substance, detected only thanks to the enormous precision of the measuring instrument. Will he get clemency, however unprecedented? The Russians have deployed a bevy of lawyers. The decision today: Kamila the favorite for individual gold.

Follow the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics also with the Courier newsletter. Every day the latest news on Italian athletes in Beijing: winners, competitions, records and medals. You can sign up here