Kamo Oalewa, the small asteroid near the Earth could be a fragment of the Moon- Corriere.it

According to scientists, this celestial body discovered in 2016 has the same characteristics as the rock of our satellite

There a small asteroid which is located constantly close to the Earth and whose origins scientists may have discovered. Is called Kamo Oalewa and was discovered in 2016. Until now, little was known about this celestial body the size of a Ferris wheel. Difficult to monitor even for the most powerful telescopes, it belongs to that category called quasi-satellites. Its orbit in fact includes both the sun (its star) and the planet Earth. And indeed our satellite, the moon, it would appear to be his home of origin.

The Guardian says that some astronomers have studied Kamo Oalewa using the Large Binocular Telescope on Mount Graham, in southern Arizona. And they found that the spectrum of light reflected by the asteroid corresponds perfectly to the lunar rocks of the Apollo missions of NASA. Not only: its orbit unusual and therefore unlikely that it is an object in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Translated: the celestial body comes from the Moon. And the only asteroid currently known with this origin. There is no certainty as to why this piece of rock is drifting: the detachment was probably caused by a strong collision, which scientists estimate occurred between 100,000 and 500 years ago.

