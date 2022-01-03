Kane Tanaka, the oldest person in the world turned 119 years old

Kane Tanaka, the oldest person in the world, celebrated her 119th birthday on Sunday with the staff of the nursing home where she has lived for some time in Fukuoka prefecture in southwestern Japan where she was born in 1903, the same year she the Wright brothers made their first powered flight and in which characters such as George Orwell and the great Japanese director Yasujiro Ozu were born.

Her temper is extraordinary: having survived the “Spanish” flu in the late 1910s and the Sars epidemic in 2004, Ms. Tanaka is facing and for the moment even surpassing that of Covid 19. She lives in a environment protected by the restrictions envisaged to stem the pandemic and this means that in recent times it has had limited contact with family members. “I would like to personally congratulate you soon,” Eiji, the 62-year-old nephew, told the media: “I hope she stays healthy and has fun with each passing day.”

His immediate goal, the family says, is to reach 120. Meanwhile Ms. Tanaka, who communicates with the nursing home staff through gestures and has a penchant for chocolate and fizzy drinks. Passionate about board games, she passes the time by solving puzzles.

Seventh of nine siblings, Tanaka married at 19. After her husband and eldest son left to fight in the Second Sino-Japanese War that broke out in ’37, Kane went to work in the family’s noodle shop.

In March 2019, at the age of 116, Tanaka was recognized by the Guinness Book of Records as the oldest person in the world. At 117 and 261 days, he also broke the Japanese all-time age record in September 2020.

Ms. Tanaka is the leader of the growing number of centenarians in an increasingly long-lived Japan. According to figures released by the Tokyo Ministry of Health last September, 86,510 people in Japan have reached or exceeded a century of life, a record. Women are the overwhelming majority in this growing circle of centenarians. In 1963, the year from which the first official figures date back, only 153 centenarians lived in Japan. Life expectancy in Japan is nearly 88 years for women and just over 81 for men.