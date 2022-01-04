Kane Tanaka turns 119, the Japanese granny is the oldest woman in the world

On January 2, Kane Tanaka celebrated his 119th birthday in the retirement home where he is housed in southwestern Japan. Still shiny, she continues to indulge in small vices such as chocolate and fizzy drinks.

The Japanese granny Kane Tanaka turned 119 years old. This is the woman who currently holds the record as the oldest person in the world. Born on January 2, 1903, six months before George Orwell, the granny now aims to become the third person in history to cross the verified 120-year mark. The person who lived the longest was the Frenchwoman Jeanne Calment, born in 1875 and died at 122 in 1997. The Guinness Book of World Records recognized the Japanese woman as the oldest living person in 2019, when she was 116 years old. The following year she became the longest surviving Japanese in history.

Yesterday, Sunday, January 2, Kane Tanaka celebrated his 119th birthday with the staff of the nursing home where he is housed in Fukuoka prefecture in southwestern Japan. Junko Tanaka, grandmother’s great-granddaughter, shared some photos of the over 100-year-old on Twitter recalling the great achievement.

Seventh of nine siblings, Tanaka married at 19. In 1937, her husband and first child were sent to fight in the Second Sino-Japanese War and it was her turn to take care of the family by running a restaurant. Despite the age, Tanaka continues to be lucid and continues to indulge in small vices like that of chocolate and fizzy drinks that he loves so much. His grandson Eiji expressed the wish to congratulate his grandmother in person as soon as possible to the Kyodo agency: “I hope she stays healthy and has fun every day as she gets older,” he said. Due to Covid l she was rarely able to meet family members but spent her time doing puzzles with the other guests of the retirement home.

Pisa, collision between two cars and a van: 56-year-old woman died, the two children in the car with her serious

According to data released by the Ministry of Health last September, in Japan there are 86,510 centenarians, an increase of 6,060 over last year. The vast majority are women, men are only about 10 thousand.