Kang Soo Yeon, the famous Korean actress, dies at 55 | AFP

It was this past May 5 that Kang Soo Yeon was found in a state of cardiac arrest around 5 pm at her home in Apgujeong, Gangnam, Seoul.

They tried to apply CPR to her and then took her to the nearest hospital where she was treated, however, she never regained consciousness.

Yesterday, May 7, at 3 pm the famous korean actress She lost her life accompanied by her family at the Gangnam Severance Hospital, after which she was transferred to the Samsung Medical Center and her funeral will take place this coming May 11.

According to the information, he lost his life due to a cerebral hemorrhage. The artist was the first in her country to win a prize at one of the major film festivals held worldwide, the venice festivalfor his performance in “The Surrogate Woman” and “Come Come Come Upward”.

She was born in the South Korean capital and in 1966 she made her debut as a child actress in 1969, when she was just 4 years old. Their films The best known and most important were “3 Stars”, “Hanji” and “Jury”.









Kang Soo Yeon was recently working without an agency to represent her and also wrapped up filming for the upcoming Netflix movie “JUNG_E,” directed by 2016’s ‘Train to Busan.’

Between 2015 and 2017, she was co-executive director of the Busan Festival, the largest Asian film festival.

Fans do not stop sending condolences to the family, their friends are also with them in this loss, we hope for an early resignation for Kang Soo Yeon’s loved ones, may she rest in peace.