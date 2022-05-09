Entertainment

Kang Soo Yeon, the famous Korean actress, dies at 55

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 30 2 minutes read

It was this past May 5 that Kang Soo Yeon was found in a state of cardiac arrest around 5 pm at her home in Apgujeong, Gangnam, Seoul.

They tried to apply CPR to her and then took her to the nearest hospital where she was treated, however, she never regained consciousness.

Yesterday, May 7, at 3 pm the famous korean actress She lost her life accompanied by her family at the Gangnam Severance Hospital, after which she was transferred to the Samsung Medical Center and her funeral will take place this coming May 11.

According to the information, he lost his life due to a cerebral hemorrhage. The artist was the first in her country to win a prize at one of the major film festivals held worldwide, the venice festivalfor his performance in “The Surrogate Woman” and “Come Come Come Upward”.

She was born in the South Korean capital and in 1966 she made her debut as a child actress in 1969, when she was just 4 years old. Their films The best known and most important were “3 Stars”, “Hanji” and “Jury”.




Kang Soo Yeon was recently working without an agency to represent her and also wrapped up filming for the upcoming Netflix movie “JUNG_E,” directed by 2016’s ‘Train to Busan.’

Between 2015 and 2017, she was co-executive director of the Busan Festival, the largest Asian film festival.

Fans do not stop sending condolences to the family, their friends are also with them in this loss, we hope for an early resignation for Kang Soo Yeon’s loved ones, may she rest in peace.

Follow us on

I have a degree in architecture and I have more than 2 years of experience reporting shows for Show News of El Debate, specializing in the creation of content related to international models, Instagram influencers, news from the world of entertainment, music, cinema, series , literature and more. Given the expansion of Grupo El Debate, I joined to be part of the team that would start Show News. In the time that I have worked on the page, I have completed various trainings and courses, such as the SEO Course, Intellectual Property Course, Verification Tools Course, Google Trends Course, Google Earth Course and I am constantly learning.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 30 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Movies to watch tonight on HBO United States

12 mins ago

Julia Roberts, Jlo, Salma Hayek and Lilly Collins showed their moms – Revista Para Ti

24 mins ago

Keira Knightley no longer uses Photoshop: “I think women’s bodies are a battlefield”

36 mins ago

Why Ray J Stopped “Sleeping” With Kim Kardashian

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button