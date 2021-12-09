Kansas City, new TV series with Sylvester Stallone and Taylor Sheridan

Stallone will step into the shoes of a mafia boss. The creator of Yellowstone, on the other hand, will appear as producer, engaged in the spin-offs of the series with Kevin Costner

Sylvester Stallone throws himself into the world of TV series and does so alongside one of the most popular screenwriters, directors and showrunners on the small screen: Taylor Sheridan. The title of the show is Kansas City and the famous actor will star in it, as well as presumably take part in the production.

The best TV series to watch in December 2021. PHOTOS Sheridan is definitely busy right now. The fourth season of Yellowstone and in December 2021 it will make its debut 1883, the show’s prequel spin-off series starring Kevin Costner. A second spin-off series is also in development, set in Texas (where Jimmy is sent to become a real cowboy in the fourth season). The title will be 6666. For this reason Taylor Sheridan will be part of the Kansas City project as a producer. The showrunner will be instead Terence Winter. An important name, linked to prestigious television titles such as The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire.

Kansas City, the role of Sylvester Stallone The character who will play Sylvester Stallone in Kansas City is Sal. This is a Mafia boss from New York. His life changed dramatically, having forcibly moved to Kansas City. At his side there is his whole family. Together they will have to be able to adapt to a lifestyle diametrically opposite to their usual one. Living in Missouri requires sacrifices and here he will meet a number of decidedly surprising characters, who will join him in his journey to reach power.

1883, the trailer for the Yellowstone spin-off As mentioned, Taylor Sheridan is very busy at this stage of his career. Two Yellowstone spin-offs, one of which will arrive on December 19, 2021 in the United States. 1883 is a prequel dedicated to the Dutton family. He takes a step back, going to tell about the journey of James and Margaret Dutton, together with their family. They have to face the Great Plains of Wild America. A place where the law is dictated with bullets and blood flows profusely. The moving group is huge and is led by Shea Brennan, who doesn’t hesitate to administer her own law. Behind them, the Duttons have nothing but a life of misery. The future is in Montana but getting there alive will be a challenge. The story is different for 6666, a spin-off set in the present day, which will tell the story of life inside the Four Sixes, the famous ranch in Texas where Jimmy was sent to become a real cowboy during the fourth season of Yellowstone: “Ranch founded when the Comanches ruled West Texas. No ranch in America has deeper historical roots than 6666. Still open as it was two centuries ago ”.