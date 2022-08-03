News

Kansas: Legal Abortion Supporters Score Landslide, Iconic Referendum Victory in Conservative State

With a historic level of participation, the voters of Kansas chose to preserve the right to abortion in the state, in the first electoral test on this issue in the United States since the Supreme Court allowed to ban the procedure completely a few weeks ago.

voters they decided overwhelmingly against to amend the state Constitution to remove the right to abortion from the text. With more than 87% of the votes counted, the result was 60% against versus 40% in favour.

If supporters of amending the Constitution had won, lawmakers in Kansas — whose legislature is controlled by Republicans — could have restricted or banned abortion in the state.

The vote in Kansas, a separate referendum from the primaries held on Tuesday ahead of November’s congressional and gubernatorial elections, was the first US electoral test of abortion rights since the Supreme Court annulled in June Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized the procedure throughout the country.

