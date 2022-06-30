Kanté, the unbearable affront to Messi

On June 30, 2018, the France team signed one of the greatest victories in its history by offering the scalp of Lionel Messi’s Argentina, completely suffocated by N’Golo Kanté. It deserved a song.

The Blues timidly launched their World Cup in Russia. After two sluggish victories against Australia (2-1) and Peru (1-0), Didier Deschamps’ men were players in a real purge against Denmark (0-0). France nevertheless finished in first place in their group. However, it is Argentina, finalist of the previous World Cup, which stands up to Hugo Lloris and others in the round of 16. Consequence of a group stage played upside down by the Albiceleste, which came very close to disaster.

Messi was not enough

But Argentina has in its ranks a certain Lionel Messi, five times Ballon d’Or. Five Golden Balls that he says he is ready to exchange for a world title. But if with Lionel Messi therefore, but also Angel Di Maria, Sergio Aguero or Gonzalo Higuain, the Argentines obviously have arguments to put forward, their collective deficiencies are crippling. Kylian Mbappé only took a few minutes to demonstrate it and Jorge Sampaoli’s men were able to pass in front shortly after the return from the locker room, France won 4-3 after a particularly spectacular match.

Lionel Messi has once again failed. The native of Rosario has certainly not been unworthy as evidenced by his two assists – including one involuntary – and he was at the origin of the rare dangerous actions of the Argentines. But it would have taken much more to allow the Albiceleste to put the Blues on the mat. Too much erased, he was completely muzzled by N’Golo Kanté, sprawling in midfield.

He stopped Leo Messi

The XXL performance delivered by N’Golo Kanté even earned him a song. “He’s short, he’s nice, he stopped Leo Messi, but we all know he’s a cheat… N’Golo Kanté”, thus intoned the Blues to the tune of Joe Dassin’s hit ‘les Champs Elysées’. Attention that made the person concerned uncomfortable. “This song spread during the World Cup and it is a small attention that will remain an unforgettable moment for me from this World Cup, commented N’Golo Kanté. But I’m not a cheat, I’m a competitor, here are the people who lose like to make reputations but I don’t feel like a cheat. »

But these words were not to the taste either of… Lionel Messi. According to the English press, the Argentinian was moved by Paul Pogba during a dinner between the two men in Dubai. For the Argentinian, N’Golo Kanté did not stop him. ” This is a lie “, he shouted.