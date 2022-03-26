Kany García: “What a spectacular night, after three years!”

A musical evening full of feelings that wandered between romance, heartbreak, nostalgia and social criticism marked the first of two concerts by Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Kany García at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico.

With a repertoire of nearly 25 songs, on Friday night the performer played with her sensitivity and artistic versatility to an audience that accompanied her to sing her hits and that continually expressed their love for her with loud applause and the uproar of their enthusiasm. .

The pop vocalist established her 15-year veteran of the music scene with her quality vocals, talent on guitar and piano, storytelling, and genuine connection with the attentive audience.

The also balladeer appeared on stage at 9:45 to start her show with the interpretation of “La libreta”, while colorful images were shown on the background screen.

The effusiveness of the crowd was present with hits like “It’s me”, “When love goes away”, “I moved”, “May it go bad for you”, “It hurts less”, “My friend in the bathroom”, ” Even if it’s just a moment”, “Someone”, “I’m leaving today”, “Búscame” and his recent success, “Agüita ‘e coco”.

The interaction with the fans included constant expressions of gratitude from the artist, who had not appeared at the venue since 2019. “How rich it is to be in Puerto Rico!”, he greeted, and highlighted the emotion of sharing with the public in the show that was originally scheduled for January 28 and 29, but was postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 infections.

“What a joy to be after three years, to come back here in a wonderful place like this to sing songs that one realizes have been around for so many years,” she added excitedly. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” said the winner of the Billboard Latin Music Awards and the Latin Grammy.

With “What I see in you”, which she performed accompanied by the guitar, she emphasized the importance of self-love. “This song that is coming is an invitation to put aside the shit … that they have put into our heads that we are not loved or loved,” she expressed as part of her reflection.

The Spanish singer-songwriter Rozalén, as well as the Puerto Rican singer Tommy Torres and the Puerto Rican singer Ile, were on the list of guests who paid for a dynamic that fused talent with camaraderie on stage.

With the Spanish artist, he exposed the situation of gender violence. “That few women dare to make songs about things that happen every seven days in Pueto Rico,” she said Encarnita García de Jesús before singing “La Puerta Violeta” as a duet. Together they also performed “Que viva la gente”, which García dedicated to the strength of the Puerto Rican people to overcome in times of difficulty, such as the crisis caused by Hurricane María (2017).

The theme “He behaved badly” also served as a reason to accentuate his denunciation of sexist violence. “We have failed him from the houses, from the machismo, the government by not having sensitivity,” she criticized, and invited to show greater attention to the signs. Among the statistics that she presented on the background screen, which included data from several countries in Latin America, she pointed out that 52 women were murdered in Puerto Rico in 2021, and showed the names of the victims. Also, she shared the fact that 35% have experienced some physical or sexual violence.

Ile accompanied her for “Remamos”, the original version of which she performs with Natalia Lafourcade. Both showed off their national pride while showing off the Puerto Rican flag.

After the medley made up of “Pasaporte”, “Estigma de amor” and “Too good”, Tommy Torres appeared on stage to sing “Pegadito” alone. “Quédate” was performed in a duet with the artist.

The show setup boasted three LED screens, state-of-the-art lighting and pyrotechnic effects.

At the end of this note, the singer had scheduled to sing “Titanic” and “Bailemos un Blues”. Also, “DPM”, a theme that emerges from what will be her new album, which she plans to release this year.

“What a spectacular night, after three years!” Said the singer-songwriter as she began to say goodbye to her fans.

The interpreter will repeat her meeting with the public at the venue on Saturday night.