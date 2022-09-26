Kanye apologizes to Kim Kardashian

United States : Kanye West apologizes to Kim Kardashian

The rapper is aware that his behavior may have caused stress for the mother of his children, but he also says he has to fight to be heard.

Kanye West spoke on ‘Good Morning America’. Twitter

It’s now been a year and a half since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced their separation and six months that the two stars divorced . And if the 41-year-old American has remained relatively discreet about her relationship with her ex, this is not the case for the 45-year-old rapper who repeatedly attacked his former wife on social networks, in particular about raising their four children .

Kanye apparently realized he had gone too far. In any case, he decided to apologize to Kim in an exclusive interview with “Good Morning America”, September 22, 2022. “She is the mother of my children and I apologize for the stress I have able to talk, even when I was frustrated, because God asks me to be stronger. I need this person (editor’s note: Kim) to be less stressed, sane and as calm as possible to raise the children,” he said.

The interpreter of “Hurricane”, however, could not help but complain about the attitude of the one who separated from Pete Davidson . Although he admits his ex is giving him a place in the upbringing of North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, he says he has to fight to be heard, including about the children’s outfits and the school they attend.

( jfa )