Entertainment

Kanye apologizes to Kim Kardashian

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 35 15 minutes read

Published

United StatesKanye West apologizes to Kim Kardashian

The rapper is aware that his behavior may have caused stress for the mother of his children, but he also says he has to fight to be heard.

Kanye West spoke on 'Good Morning America'.

Kanye West spoke on ‘Good Morning America’.

Twitter

It’s now been a year and a half since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced their separation and six months that the two stars divorced. And if the 41-year-old American has remained relatively discreet about her relationship with her ex, this is not the case for the 45-year-old rapper who repeatedly attacked his former wife on social networks, in particular about raising their four children.

Kanye apparently realized he had gone too far. In any case, he decided to apologize to Kim in an exclusive interview with “Good Morning America”, September 22, 2022. “She is the mother of my children and I apologize for the stress I have able to talk, even when I was frustrated, because God asks me to be stronger. I need this person (editor’s note: Kim) to be less stressed, sane and as calm as possible to raise the children,” he said.

The interpreter of “Hurricane”, however, could not help but complain about the attitude of the one who separated from Pete Davidson. Although he admits his ex is giving him a place in the upbringing of North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, he says he has to fight to be heard, including about the children’s outfits and the school they attend.

(jfa)

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 35 15 minutes read

Related Articles

Shakira finds refuge with the “hero of her life”.

1 min ago

Scarlett Johansson Finally Explains Her Son’s Unique Name

10 mins ago

Rewarded in Nashville, Taylor Swift details her writing process

12 mins ago

Brad Pitt wants to forget Angelina Jolie and is seeing Emily Ratajkowski | People | Entertainment

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button