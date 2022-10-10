Kanye West accuses A$AP Rocky of cheating on Rihanna

Chaining free attacks, Kanye West evokes this time a hypothetical infidelity ofA$AP Rockyyet in a relationship with Rihanna.

Kanye West has no limits

To believe that Ye has integrated A$AP Rocky to the list of his (many) enemies. Surrounded by critics, the fashion mogul has had a string of disappointments and has seen his Instagram and Twitter accounts suspended in recent hours, after a protrusion with anti-Semitic hints. Just before that, Ye will have targeted A$AP Rocky for some unknown reason, accusing him of having been unfaithful to Rihanna.

On Instagram, West will not have hesitated to tackle the one who shares RiRi’s life: “Ambush sucks. Rocky ab**** Yoon. Next. » An astonishing message, although quickly deciphered by fans of the interpreter of Everyday. Yoon is actually Yoon Ahn, the designer of fashion brand Ambush Designs. Quickly, the same Yoon Ahn will formulate a response on her networks, in order to deny Kanye’s allegations: “To spread false accusations, but also to spread this lie in the name of God to insult a woman is the worst baseness. Be aware of false prophets – Matthew 7:15. »

As a reminder, last April, rumors suggested that Rihanna had distanced herself from her companion, due to a supposed infidelity with Amina Muaddi, who was in charge of the design of the Fenty shoe collection.