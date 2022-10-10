Kanye West accuses A$AP Rocky of having cheated on his darling Rihanna!

Kanye West drops a bomb on Instagram. He accuses A$AP Rocky of having cheated on his wife who is none other than Rihanna!

Kanye West does not hesitate to attack everyone at the moment. And his target right now is artist A$AP Rocky. Indeed, he accuses the latter of having cheated on his darling who is you surely know: the great Rihanna!

Kanye West accuses A$AP Rocky

Rihanna just had her very first child with her darling A$AP Rocky. If everything seems to be going well for the young mother, Kanye West comes to add his two cents. And launches very serious accusations. The artist would have cheated on his darling.

Right now, Kim Kardashian’s ex is going wild on social media. So much so that his Instagram and Twitter accounts have been suspended! It’s no longer funny. You have to say that he attacks a lot of people. And his latest victim is Rihanna’s darling.

Before the suspension of his account, he posted a rather enigmatic story. ” Ambush sucks. Rocky ab**** Yoon. Next“. At the first reading, we do not understand everything. But fans quickly managed to decipher this rather special message.

Yoon would actually be Yoon Ahn. A fashion designer. That of the brand Ambush Designs more precisely. The latter was therefore forced to publish a denial on social networks.

“Spreading false accusations, but also spreading this lie in the name of God to insult a woman is the worst meanness. Be aware of false prophets. Matthew 7:15. This is not the first time that such rumors have circulated.

Rihanna: a cheated wife?

Indeed, a few months ago, another rumor about A$AP Rocky. The latter would have cheated on Rihanna with another designer. But this time, that gossip didn’t come from Kanye West. So where is the truth? We do not know. Especially since the singer is discreet about her private life.

In addition, the singer is back in service. It’s official. After putting her career on hold for some time, the young woman is coming back strong. And as proof, she will be on the bill Super Bowl halftime!

An incredible show! It could well be that Rihanna be a little stressed for the occasion. And we can understand it. She told TMZ: I’m nervous…but I’m excited.”

Basically, it was rumored that the singer may well invite Kanye West to sing alongside him for the occasion. But with these recent rumors, not sure that the rapper is invited on this occasion. Too bad, that could have been interesting!

Another name whispered: Jay-Z! It could sparkle on stage. In any case, we can’t wait to see Rihanna’s performance. It’s been a while since the singer made a big scene. This will sign his big comeback.

In addition, an album could well be released in a short time. Although the latter would have got a little late because of her baby! We can’t blame him! We can only understand.