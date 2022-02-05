Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of “kidnapping” her daughter

Another attack of Kanye West to Kim Kardashian. They have become continuous after the divorce and the dispute is more and more for the children. The children of the couple are constantly caught in the middle. Kim Kardashian has called herself the main support of her children and Kanye West responded by attacking her on Instagram with a post of her accusing her of kidnapping one of her children. Chicago, sister of North, Saint and Psalmwho turned 4 years old.

“What do you mean by main support? America has seen you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not giving me the address you were at “he wrote posting the words of the ex. The American newspapers underline the mistake in the lyrics of the singer, who misspelled the word kidnapping. However, West’s problem is certainly not correct grammar.

“You have imposed a control system on me when I play with my son at home. You accused me of stealing. I had to take a drug test to get into the party because you accused me of being addicted to drugs, ”he wrote.

The reference from West, 44, refers to the viral video in which the founder of Skims, 41, refuses to give him the address of his daughter’s fourth birthday party in January. According to sources close to Kardashian, the two had agreed to do separate parties.

The social and beauty star has repeatedly reiterated that she is the person who takes care of the children most in the couple and, in relation to one of the daughters, in particular responding to the accusations of having her exhibited on TikTok, he said he does everything to protect her, but also to make her express her creativity in the medium she prefers, but always with the supervision of an adult. “Divorce has already been hard enough for our children and Kanye’s obsession with control and manipulation causes further pain to everyone.”

Kim Kardashian goes on to say that most of Kanye West’s statements are false. He continues to try to stay in the life of his children beyond the boundaries set by divorce. She doesn’t let him into the house anymore, he bought the mansion opposite Kim’s and keeps showing up when he shouldn’t be with the kids.