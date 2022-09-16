Kanye West Admits Kim Kardashian Raises Her Kids ‘80% of the Time’: I Always Give Her ‘Advice’

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock/MEGA

Kanye West45, opened up about the co-parenting situation between him and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 41, in a new interview. Ye appeared on the September 15 episode of the Alo MIND FULL podcast, where he revealed the reality star is raising his children North9, Holy6, Chicago4 and Psalm, 3, “80% of the time”. But Kanye took credit for influencing their children.

“Even to this day, I will always give advice to Kim on things that might help, because it will go to the children,” he told the hosts. Alyson Wilson and Danny Harris. “She still has to, 80% of the time, raise these children. So what people saw when I was going back and forth was that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the program.

It’s been over a year and a half since Kanye and Kim began co-parenting their children as exes. Kim filed for divorce from the Yeezy founder in February 2021, after almost seven years of marriage. The keeping up with the Kardashians recently dated star pete davidson for nine months, during which Kanye constantly attacked the couple on social media. He was briefly banned from Instagram after making a racial slur about Pete’s boyfriend Trevor Noah.

More recently, Ye publicly lashed out again at his ex-wife and her family in a series of scathing Instagram posts in early September. He shared screenshots of texts between him and the reality TV star debating where to send their four children to school. In one of his posts, he even shared a screenshot of an alleged text from Kim that she claimed was her mother. Kris Jenner had sent, asking him to “stop”.

While Kim is single again, Kanye has had romance with many different women, including young models like chaney-jones, Monica Corganand Candice Swanepoel. Sources said HollywoodLife in August that Kim “is so happy” that Ye is dating again. The insider also noted that even though Kanye had tried to win Kim back before, she would never rekindle her romance with her ex-husband.