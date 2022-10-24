Kanye West alienates everyone

The bipolar rapper has accustomed us to shattering statements and other controversies. This time, however, one wonders if he has gone too far.

• Read also: The love story is already over between Julia Fox and Kanye West

• Read also: Kanye West sells his house for 3.699 million

After wearing a sweater that read “White Lives Matter” (provocatively hijacking the slogan “Black Lives Matter”) during Paris Fashion Week, Kanye West drew the ire of leaders in the black community, including P. Diddy, who strongly criticized it. In response, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband swung on social networks that his former friend was manipulated by “Jewish people”. After these publications deemed anti-Semitic, his accounts on Instagram and Twitter were suspended.



Photo: Shutterstock

Mrs. Bieber goes there!

And Kanye didn’t stop there. He also attacked Hailey Bieber because she defended the editor of vogue, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who also did not digest her controversial sweater. The rapper took the liberty of recalling that Hailey had her nose done and that she had an affair with drake before meeting Justin Bieber. This did not fail to upset the latter, who supported Kanye in his difficult times. According to TMZ, Justin has ended their friendship.



Photo: Shutterstock

Worse and worse

In fact, Kanye seems increasingly isolated, even though he has found a new girlfriend, 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. Many question his mental health, especially as sources have reported that he showed pornographic images to Adidas representatives in the middle of a business meeting. Even more disturbing, Kanye revealed the name of the private school attended by his four children, which forced their mother, Kim Kardashian, to hire bodyguards to prevent ill-intentioned people from kidnapping them.



Photo: Shutterstock

SEE ALSO: Hollywood’s Richest Star Kids