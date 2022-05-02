Kanye West almost stopped everything to be Kim Kardashian’s stylist!

Kim Kardashian fans may be surprised. And for good reason, her ex-husband, Kanye West could have become her official stylist.

If nothing goes between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, things have not always been so complicated. Besides, the rapper even had to be his wife’s stylist. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

The situation calms down for Kanye West

It’s no secret that Kim Kardahsian and Kanye West have decided to divorce. Indeed, after many years of love, a marriage and four beautiful children, the couple preferred to end this story.

But once the decision was made, Kanye West and the pretty brunette met a lot of difficulties. And yes, the two ex-lovebirds did not manage to agree. And yes, the clashes are linked. Ouch!

In short, many months of struggle were necessary to clarify the situation. But today, the two celebrities have indeed divorced. Indeed, a judge pronounced this divorce.

Thus, Kim Kardashian is more relieved than ever. She no longer hesitates to appear with her darling Pete Davidson. And between the two, it seems to be mad love. Moreover, they do not hesitate to formalize their story.

For his part, Kanye West continues to focus on his pro projects. Even though the latter will not participate in Coachellahe does not give up.

But in reality, another career seemed destined for him. Indeed, Kanye West would have loved be Kim Kardashian’s stylist. MCE TV tells you more!

The stylist rapper for Kim Kardashian?

No one can miss the completely crazy looks of Kim Kardashian. Indeed, the ex-wife of Kanye West connects the appearances and never ceases to impress viewers. Yes, just that!

Moreover, the pretty brunette even managed to establish herself as the fashion icon at the People’s Choice Award. In short, it is a real box full for the mother of North.

But in reality, her clothing choices cannot be improvised. And yes, she can count on her styling team. Always aware of trends, the latter do not miss an opportunity to shine the star.

Moreover, Kanye West was ready to become his appointed stylist. Indeed, in the trailer for the new season of the Kardashians, Kim makes statements about it. She then explains: ” Kanye wants to quit everything and dedicate his life to being my stylist. »

In fact, Kanye West has already set foot in the fashion world. And for good reason, in the past, it imposed itself as Paris Hilton’s personal stylist. In addition, he is the creative director of the SKIMS brand.

For her part, Kim Kardashian admitted that in terms of looks, she owed a lot to her ex-husband. Indeed, the star had confided to CNN-Style : “I really think that my relationship with my husband Kanye really changed everything. (…) I mean, at the time, I thought I had the best style. I think back to the outfits and I’m, like, mortified. »

One thing is certain, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have not finished getting noticed. To be continued.

Photo credit: Image Press Agency/SPUS/ABACA