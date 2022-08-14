Kanye West and his posts to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are no fun

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Kanye West in Paris, January 23, 2022.

HARASSMENT – Kanye West is a cyberstalker like any other, with one difference: he is followed by more than 16 million people on Instagram. Since his separation from Kim Kardashian in February 2021, the rapper has chained hateful posts aimed at his ex-wife and Pete Davidson, the companion with whom she has just broken up.

The rapper did not fail to make fun of this breakup, on Monday August 8th. On his Instagram account, he posted a fake cover of the New York Timeswith the title ” Skete Davidson has died aged 28.. skeleton is the nickname he gave her, which means “skeleton”.

The mockery of this kind, Kanye West has been chaining them for months. With montages, and screenshots, he multiplies the publications and the unhealthy winks regularly targeting Pete Davidson. If the rapper tends to make up these insults with touches of humor, his posts have absolutely nothing funny, since they have a name: cyberbullying. A behavior punishable in France by 2 years in prison and 30,000 euros fine and which can go up to 3 years in prison and 45,000 € fine in the event of cybersexual harassment.

From the start of his relationship with Kim Kardashian in November 2021, the comedian of saturday night live became the target of Kanye West. He has not not hesitate to insult him and spread rumors about him. In his music video Easy released last March, the rapper squarely staged the kidnapping and burial of a Pete Davidson puppet.

If the latter has often reacted with derision to the attacks of the rapper, this harassment would have pushed him to undergo therapy, reports People on Monday, August 8, citing close sources.

These cyberviolences can extend into real life

The rapper did not wait for his ex-wife to get back together to attack her publicly on social networks following their divorce. In particular, he made public some of their exchanges, on several occasions. “Why can’t you keep our conversations private?” »she asked in an SMS that Kanye West then posted on Instagram.

The public unpacking of their disagreements, and recurring attacks had led the social network to delete his account for 24 hours. A decision made in response to facts of “harassment, verbal abuse and hate speech”, as a spokesperson for Meta, the group to which the social network belongs, explained to the HuffPost US.

“If the attacks come from a companion, or an ex-companion, we speak of cyber domestic violence”explains Carlotta Gradin, jurist and expert in cyberviolence, at the HuffPost. This type of online violence can also occur by “the control of the activity (travel, social activities, expenses, various administrative activity) of his spouse or ex-spouse, through the use of digital services, possibly without the knowledge of the latter”, can we read in a report on violence against women online, published by the High Council for Equality between Women and Men (HCE) in 2018.

“It is psychological violence that can start on the internet and extend into real life or vice versa. In all cases, one person seeks to control the other.also analyzed Ernestine Ronai, co-chair of the HCE’s Violence Commission and one of the “rapporteur.es” of this file, questioned by the HuffPost.

In addition to online harassment, in 2021 the rapper who suffers from bipolar disorder also broke into their daughter’s birthday without Kim Kardashian’s consent, sampled her voice in a new track and sent a truckload of flowers in front of her house.

Digital raids, a high risk

Although his behavior earned him a ban from the Grammy Awards last March, and from the Coachella Festival, Kanye West does not seem determined to stop these actions.

The danger, when such a followed personality commits online harassment publicly, ” it is the risk of generating a digital raid, that is to say that a whole series of cyber stalkers will in turn attack the targeted person “, also notes Carlotta Gradin.

” You create a dangerous and frightening environment. Someday someone’s gonna hurt Pete and it’ll be your fault. “, also worried Kim K in the SMS leaked by Kanye West.

The 16 million subscribers to his Instagram account are then used to being regular witnesses of cyberbullying on social networks, especially very young audiences. Which doesn’t help this phenomenon. completely trivialized “says Justine Atlan, general manager of the e-Enfance association in an interview with the World in 2020.

