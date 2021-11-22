Kanye West and Irina Shayk, between the ex of the Kardashian and the supermodel it’s over



Kim Kardashian, new life as a single (happy) and billionaire

After the end of the marriage (and subsequent billionaire divorce) with Kim Kardashian, it seemed that Kanye West had found love at the side of the beautiful Irina Shayk. But apparently the love story between the rapper and the Russian supermodel has come to an end even before it blossomed, after only two months of dating.

The new couple of celebrities she was first spotted during the celebrations for the rapper’s 44th birthday, a big event in Provence to which only a few VIP friends were allowed. It is not difficult to imagine the effect that the Shayk, ex of Bradley Cooper, could have had on West, so much so that after the end of their respective relationships they had become almost inseparable.

The “almost” is now a must, because sources close to the couple have revealed a People of the details that have left everyone stunned. “It was never serious the one that took off ”, they declared to the weekly, suggesting that after all those famous, first shots published by Daily Mail and the subsequent meetings between the two have been somewhat misunderstood.

Another source added that “Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his children. This is his goal. She doesn’t have time to go out right now. However, he finds Irina fantastic. They will remain friends“. In short, nothing to do for the rapper and the supermodel, who seemed to have found the opportunity to turn the page after two important relationships.

Kanye West and the world’s most famous Kardashian divorced in February 2021 after seven years of marriage, but the farewell between the two was only a matter of time. Things weren’t going well, as Kim herself confirmed on several occasions, due to some objective differences. Kanye needed a woman always present at his side, while for Kim – also taken by her business as an entrepreneur – it was impossible to rise to this role. No grudge between the two, who nevertheless remained on good terms.

Kim Kardashian had also admitted that she was calm about her ex-husband’s new date, as did the actor Bradley Cooper who with Irina Shayk also had a daughter, Lea De Seine, who is now 4 years old.

At this point, the words of Irina Shayk who, just a few weeks ago, had hinted that with Kanye West everything was going smoothly, underlining how much they bothered her. rumors about the end of their relationship.