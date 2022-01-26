Kanye West and Julia Fox: Couple looks are cool again

For some it is seen as a strategic move, for others as an expression of style. But “Match” your look with that of your partner, as Kanye West and Julia Fox recently did, it is a trend that continues to please, in the 90s as today. From Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow to Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, love in Hollywood is shown (also) through the wardrobe. What better occasion, if not the fashion month, to show off matchy matchy outfits?

Kanye West and Julia Fox: the matchy looks in Paris

In recent weeks the names of Julia Fox and Kanye West they were on everyone’s lips. After the first images that portrayed them together in New York, there were many rumors about the new flame of the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian. So it was no surprise to see them together at the Kenzo show during Paris Fashion Week, much more the look chosen for the occasion. A total denimfor both, to which the rapper has combined black sunglasses and motorcycle boots, while the actress XXL gold earrings by Schiaparelli and boots (in jeans of course). Not satisfied, they decided to replicate the matchy-style a few days later, opting for a Matrix aesthetic. In black from head to toe, it would seem that between the two there is a strong understanding, at least stylistic.

Couple outfits, where we have already seen them

Is there a trend that hasn’t already been experienced in the 90s? Before crowning Kanye West and Julia Fox as fashion couple of the year, it’s best to retrace the history of matching looks. Staying on the denim theme, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake they were the real precursors. On the Red Carpet of the American Music Awards 2001 they showed off an outfit that, despite the fact that many have tried, no one will ever be able to beat. Then again Brad Pitt, “the man who likes to be like his girlfriends” and those he matched with Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston. Or David and Victoria Beckham, Y2K-style couple fashion icons.

Whoever loves each other dresses the same

This is the rule that applies in the Front Row of the fashion shows. Already in the past edition of Milan Fashion Week we have seen some episodes of Twinnig. It can focus on printslike Chiara Ferragni and Fedez at the Versace fashion show, or on unisex garments, like the trench coat by Elbio Bonsaglio and Marta Sanchez from K-Way. They can be details, such as rhinestones protagonists of the outfits of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly by Dolce & Gabbana. Or simply a common aestheticssuch as the one shared by Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi by Dior. Self that looks alikethe trend of matchy matchy looks will never go out of style.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION