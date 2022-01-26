Kanye West and Julia Fox: first red carpet together for the new couple

Kanye West And Kim Kardashian they have both moved on. While she seems to have found love together with the actor and comedian Pete Davidsonthe rapper made his first public appearance on a red carpet in the company of his new flame, Julia Fox.

Kanye, now also known as Ye, and Julia have been spotted together on various occasions in the past few days. The actress seen in the film Rough diamonds with Adam Sandler she also confirmed her acquaintance with the rapper, telling of their date in a recent article she herself wrote for the magazine Interview.

Now the brand new couple has just made their official public debut. Y and Julia appeared on the red carpet of the fall / winter 2022/2023 fashion show of Kenzo during Paris Fashion Week currently in progress.

The 44-year-old rapper and 31-year-old actress showed up in a coordinated look total denimdestined to create a trend, or at least to make people talk a lot. Kanye West she paired her outfit with black sunglasses, gloves and a pair of snow boots, Julia Fox with designer XXL gold earrings Schiaparelli and jeans boots.

The show marked the debut of the Japanese designer and record producer Nigo, the new artistic director of Kenzo, for the maison. A highly anticipated event in the fashion field, but it must be said that Kanye and Julia took care of stealing the show and the spotlight. They are the absolute stars of Paris Fashion Week.

