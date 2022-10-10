Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have tense reunion at North Game – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Image Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

After Kanye “Ye” West Hit with an Instagram restriction and his Twitter account locked for making anti-Semitic comments, the 45-year-old took to YouTube to share a new video. The video, titled “Last Week” (posted October 10), shows his recent adventures, including attending North Westbasketball at Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. Around 26:27 of the 30-minute video, Ye meets her ex, Kim Kardashian. It is unclear what Ye and Kim, 41, say to each other as they walk north and St. West off the field, as the sound cuts out as soon as Kim enters the frame.

Kim has been relatively low-key as her ex-husband faced a lot of controversy over his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts at Paris Fashion Week. However, a source close to Kim said HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she thinks he made “a horrible choice” and that “the message is very offensive to this man”.

Ye’s video also shows him participating in a fashion meeting (“I think we’re buying his business”), planning the Donda academy, working on the Yeezy fashion line, and speaking poetically on life. “I had to learn just because I could see the future. Stay in, as, you know, as you head into the future? Never go to the state of to like, because then you are completely drunk. Stay in like. Just be steady. Don’t get excited. Stay energized.

The video also appeared to be a meeting between Ye and members of Adidas, although no one beyond Ye was identified. After appearing to play a porn movie on his phone to drive home a point, Ye said he was about to unleash “your worst nightmare” on the Anonymous Gentlemen. “I’m only going to work at Adidas if he’s the CEO,” Ye said, pointing to someone sitting near him. Looking at the alleged leaders, Ye said, “You have done wrong by the company, by the company and by the partnership. The whole concept of this video is that the guy cheated, so the girl was like, “Well, I’m going to do what’s your worst nightmare.”

“It’s your worst nightmare,” Ye says in the video, pointing to the person he wanted to be Adidas’ new CEO. “Your worst nightmare is not me hitting you. Your worst nightmare is not me playing porn. Your worst nightmare is not me screaming. We have done all of this. Ye then points to the proposed CEO. “It’s your worst nightmare,” he said before pointing to a second person. “It’s your number two worst nightmare.”

The second person Ye pointed to then accuses Adidas of “stealing[ing] this man’s ideas”, comparing them to “stealing a child. They are all children of his spirit and you kidnapped him. The language was notable in that Ye often referred to his daughter, Chicagobeing “kidnapped” by him for his 4th birthday party, although the Kardashians have refuted this (Ye eventually made it to the birthday party.) Ultimately, the meeting with Adidas falls apart when Ye says that he refuses to talk about money with “broker” people like him.

Ye had criticized Adidas, accusing the brand of stealing his ideas. Following Ye’s anti-Semitic remarks, the brand announced that the partnership – which began in 2013 – was “under review”, according to CNBC. Ye was hit with an Instagram suspension after sharing a conversation with Didi in which West said, “I’m going to use you as an example to show the Jewish people who told you to call me that no one can threaten me or influence me.” After being suspended, Ye took to Twitter to say he was going to do “Defcon 3 on Jews,” which resulted in his Twitter account being locked. Many members of the black and Jewish community condemned Ye for his remarks.