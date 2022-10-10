Entertainment

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have tense reunion at North Game – Hollywood Life

Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 3 minutes read

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have tense reunion at North Game – Hollywood Life

See the gallery

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - February 01, 2017 Kim Kardashian and kids leaving home in New York
Paris, FRANCE - Kanye West (Ye) went to dinner with his children, North, Saint and Chicago at Ferdi restaurant during Paris Fashion Week (PFW). The children then returned with the nanny to the Ritz hotel without their father and one of the children took the opportunity to show his middle finger through the hotel window. Pictured: Kanye West, dinner, children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West BACKGRID USA OCTOBER 1, 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Customers - Photos containing children, please pixelate face before posting*
Milan, ITA - *EXCLUSIVE* - North West, Saint West (behind bodyguard) Chicago West and Psalm West and racks of Dolce & Gabbana suit bags leave Kim's 5-star Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Milan, Italy wearing Dolce & Gabbana, Yeezy and other designer clothes. Chicago wore the latest never-before-seen D&G sunglasses and cowgirl boots. Pictured: North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West BACKGRID USA 26 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Customers - Images Containing Kids should pixelate face before posting*
Image Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

After Kanye “Ye” West Hit with an Instagram restriction and his Twitter account locked for making anti-Semitic comments, the 45-year-old took to YouTube to share a new video. The video, titled “Last Week” (posted October 10), shows his recent adventures, including attending North Westbasketball at Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. Around 26:27 of the 30-minute video, Ye meets her ex, Kim Kardashian. It is unclear what Ye and Kim, 41, say to each other as they walk north and St. West off the field, as the sound cuts out as soon as Kim enters the frame.

Kim has been relatively low-key as her ex-husband faced a lot of controversy over his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts at Paris Fashion Week. However, a source close to Kim said HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she thinks he made “a horrible choice” and that “the message is very offensive to this man”.

Ye’s video also shows him participating in a fashion meeting (“I think we’re buying his business”), planning the Donda academy, working on the Yeezy fashion line, and speaking poetically on life. “I had to learn just because I could see the future. Stay in, as, you know, as you head into the future? Never go to the state of to like, because then you are completely drunk. Stay in like. Just be steady. Don’t get excited. Stay energized.

The video also appeared to be a meeting between Ye and members of Adidas, although no one beyond Ye was identified. After appearing to play a porn movie on his phone to drive home a point, Ye said he was about to unleash “your worst nightmare” on the Anonymous Gentlemen. “I’m only going to work at Adidas if he’s the CEO,” Ye said, pointing to someone sitting near him. Looking at the alleged leaders, Ye said, “You have done wrong by the company, by the company and by the partnership. The whole concept of this video is that the guy cheated, so the girl was like, “Well, I’m going to do what’s your worst nightmare.”

“It’s your worst nightmare,” Ye says in the video, pointing to the person he wanted to be Adidas’ new CEO. “Your worst nightmare is not me hitting you. Your worst nightmare is not me playing porn. Your worst nightmare is not me screaming. We have done all of this. Ye then points to the proposed CEO. “It’s your worst nightmare,” he said before pointing to a second person. “It’s your number two worst nightmare.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have tense reunion at North Game – Hollywood Life
Kim and Ye in better days (Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com)

The second person Ye pointed to then accuses Adidas of “stealing[ing] this man’s ideas”, comparing them to “stealing a child. They are all children of his spirit and you kidnapped him. The language was notable in that Ye often referred to his daughter, Chicagobeing “kidnapped” by him for his 4th birthday party, although the Kardashians have refuted this (Ye eventually made it to the birthday party.) Ultimately, the meeting with Adidas falls apart when Ye says that he refuses to talk about money with “broker” people like him.

Ye had criticized Adidas, accusing the brand of stealing his ideas. Following Ye’s anti-Semitic remarks, the brand announced that the partnership – which began in 2013 – was “under review”, according to CNBC. Ye was hit with an Instagram suspension after sharing a conversation with Didi in which West said, “I’m going to use you as an example to show the Jewish people who told you to call me that no one can threaten me or influence me.” After being suspended, Ye took to Twitter to say he was going to do “Defcon 3 on Jews,” which resulted in his Twitter account being locked. Many members of the black and Jewish community condemned Ye for his remarks.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 seconds ago
0 0 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Dead City’, the spin-off with Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan

10 mins ago

in the future, the star does not want to sing or act

12 mins ago

“But with respect”: These are the new guests of Julio César Rodríguez for October 10 and 11

21 mins ago

Superman would be in Black Adam, because Dwayne Johnson would have “demanded” it!

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button