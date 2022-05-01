Kanye West and Kim Kardashian mocked by Pete Davidson at the Comedy Show!

While Kanye West needs rest to preserve his sanity, Pete Davidson adds a layer of it during his show at the Comedy Show. He made fun of him and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian… So MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z ç

Kanye West wants to heal

As you know, Kanye West has been doing very badly since his divorce. In the first months, he tried to hide his pain by playing on provocation. But seeing the indifference of his ex, he finally decided to turn the page.

And one thing is certain, he made the best decision! Because Ye was slowly killing himself. His anger was so great that it gradually consumed him. It must be said that he had a lot of trouble seeing his ex get into a relationship so quickly.

Kim Kardashian quickly fell in love with Pete Davidson. The two lovebirds are living their best life, in the eyes of the whole world. A terrible shock for the rapper who has so tried to seduce her again… in vain !

The beauty has definitely turned the page. A relative then declares to Six: “She loves Pete. And is also so happy to see how happy he makes her sister. She is so happy to see how happy he makes her sister. So we hear their closest friends and family approving on both sides.”

But that doesn’t mean thatshe wishes Kanye West ill, quite the contrary! She wants to be friends with him. “I just want him to be happy and she seems like the nicest. As long as he’s happy, I don’t care what it is.” she confided.

“I think that will reflect in your life and your work, everything, and how you are a father. So I…as long as he’s happy, I really, really want this”.

Pete Davidson returns to stand-up and pokes fun at Kanye West feud https://t.co/ESLcCX1hZ4 via @Yahoo —Richard Nixon (@Richard48838011) May 1, 2022

Pete Davidson attacks

For his part, Kanye West is focusing on his recovery. So he works on himself to preserve his sanity.

Only here, while Kanye West moves away from the scandals to get better, Pete Davidson resumes the war. He didn’t hesitate to poke fun at himself and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian at two recent comedy shows in Los Angeles.

The Saturday Night Live star started off with make fun of the rapper’s comments. As a reminder, Ye had declared that Pete had AIDS. Kim’s darling has some therefore goes to great lengths to contradict him.

Obviously, Pete is not ready to bury the hatchet. He did not digest the attack of the rapper last February. So he presses where Ye will most certainly react.

Subsequently, E! News reached out to Kanye West to a comment in response to Pete’s jokes. But he hasn’t responded yet. It is therefore a case to follow on MCE TV!