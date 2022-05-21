Kanye West and Scott Disick attending Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding?

This is the question that bothers Internet users! Did Kanye West and Scott Disick Attend Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis have finally said ‘yes’ in front of all their loved ones. But the question arises, were Kanye West and Scott Disick present at the wedding? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

A special wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker love each other very much and want to proclaim it in all countries. So they decided to get married a first time in a chapel in Las Vegas.

Then, they also got married at the Santa Barbara courthouse. And finally, this Friday, May 20, the two lovers invited their family to Italy to say ‘yes’ to Castello Brown, in a medieval castle.

A strong and unique moment since the ceremony was quite special. First, this historical monument was closed to all public. Security has never been better than for this highly protected event.

Note that the employees even had to sign a legal agreement not to reveal anything about this ceremony. For this wedding, the couple chose the color that best represents them: black.

Farewell to standards and purity, Kourtney Kardashian wore a black mini dress that revealed her dark blue bra. As for Travis Barker, he wore a long black dress awith platform shoes.

A particular style that the guests also adopted. Kim Kardashian wore a black gothic style dress. Her other sisters Khloé and Kylie preferred more elegant outfits.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker will marry in an intimate ceremony TOMORROW https://t.co/vRG17AI1Pd — SNBC.Online – Global News Center (@OnlineSnbc) May 21, 2022

Noticeable absences

During this marriage, several people were missing. This is the case of Pete Davidson who could not accompany his companion. But don’t be afraid! He doesthere is no tension with his darlinge. According to rumours, he could well join her in Italy in the coming days.

The same is true for Scott Disick, Kourtney’s ex-partner, and the father of her children. It may well be that this marriage is too difficult for him.

As a reminder, he was still very attached to his ex-wife. But the pretty brunette has definitely turned the page. Another absentee: Kanye West… We know his relationship with Kourtney. The rapper preferred to rest for his well-being.

On the other hand, Kendall’s boyfriend was there. Indeed, Devin Booker was at his side for his greatest happiness.

One thing is certain, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis are thrilled. They are very happy to see their loved ones gathered at Castello Brown to celebrate their union. They will never forget this moment, rich in love and madness…

This marriage will last four days. And the couple does not stop there! They also plan to invite their family and friends for another reception in Los Angeles. The date has not yet been communicated… Decidedly, the lovers are ready to do anything to shout loud and clear how much they love each other.