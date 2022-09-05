Kanye West angry: the rapper attacks his ex-mother-in-law, Kris Jenner

On Thursday, September 1, Kanye West attacked Kris Jenner and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. This by sharing very private exchanges on Instagram.

It is on Instagram that rapper Kanye West is let off steam against Kim Kardashian’s family, especially his mother. Indeed, the artist now answering under the name of Ye shared private texts between him and his ex-wife Thursday 1er last September. Critics of Kris Jenner were many. Note that attacking those who are “his enemies” on social media is Kanye West’s own. The 45-year-old rapper once took it out on Pete Davidsonthe clothing giant gap as well as Kasper RorstedCEO ofAdidas.

On his post, he told his 16.5 million followers to “take some popcorn”. This night of 1er September, he had disclosed to his fans arguments between him and Kim Kardashian, 41 years. The main subject being the education of their children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. The rapper notably accused Kris Jenner, 66, of forcing Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, her sister, to playboy. He also claimed that his marriage to the KUWTK star ended because of his porn addiction.

Kanye West couldn’t choose his children’s school

the Mirror reports that this behavior of Kanye West is due to the fact that he could not choose the school of his children. He would have offended by school choice what the Kardashian-Jenner family did for the 4 children. “Kanye said his offspring would not go to Sierra Canyon Private School, but to Donda Academyan educational college which he himself created”, according Mirror.

In his Post, Kanye West also confessed to his fans that he was addicted to pornography. he posted a screenshot of Kylie Jenner’s assistant, Victoria Villarroel, chatting, in an Instagram Story. “Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kyle and Kim. Hollywood is a giant mess. Porn destroyed my family I deal with Instagram addiction, promote it. I’m not gonna let it happen in Northy and Chicago”, he wrote next to his post.