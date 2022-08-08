Kanye West: another lawyer withdraws from the case with Kim Kardashian!

For the fifth time in a short time, a lawyer for Kanye West has decided to slam the door! Is the star too complicated to manage?

Is Kanye West too difficult a client for his lawyers? The latest to date has just dropped the rapper in his divorce linked to Kim Kardashian. Find out why? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Does he want to win back his ex?

It’s not easy being Kanye West’s lawyer. It is in any case what everything leads to believe concerning the US rap star. After rinsing four lawyers he had hired to defend his interests, the singer has just seen the fifth to slam the door!

We know it, Ye is a very demanding stare. And it is not always easy to live with the artist. Kim Kardashian who filed for divorce with him knows something about it!

The one who comes against all expectations to leave Pete Davidson, lived for years alongside the father of her children. And even if the love was there, the character of Kanye West did not always facilitate things in the couple.

However, now that the beautiful quadra is single again, some imagine that Ye could come back to the charge… As we know, the author of “Donda” has never really drawn a line under his marriage with Kim.

What’s more, because together, the two ex-lovebirds had four children. The artist may therefore not have quite said his last word. What if this one just had want to win back your ex ?

Kanye West’s entourage is formal, Ye has always kept in a corner of his head the desire to find Kim Kardashian.

It is even whispered that Ye would not be not entirely innocent in separation of the Kardashian star with Pete Davidson.

Kanye West’s lawyer throws in the towel!

“For months he told his ex-wife that swe couple with Pete was not going to last in time“, recently confided a source to Sun Sunday.

According to this same source, this break between Kim and Pete would have the effect of pushing Kanye West to make more efforts to win back his ex. And why not, annul their divorce ?

As we can see, Kanye West does not really have in mind to separate from the mother of his children. Moreover, this one exhausts his lawyers by not following their advice within the framework of this media divorce!

Lately, it’s the star’s latest lawyer who preferred to withdraw from the case. This is the fourth time this has happened. Everything suggests that Ye is not the easiest customer to manage!

According to attorney Samatha Spector, Kanye refuses to be cooperative with the aim of finding an amicable separation with his ex-wife.

However, the couple have maintained cordial relations for some time now. No more arguments and harassment from the rapper towards his ex-spouse.

For the happiness of their children, the two stars have decided to smooth out their relationship. But after the departure of Pete Davidson from the life of Kim Kardashian, things could still change again… We are waiting impatiently for the rest!