Kanye West apologizes for attacking Kim Kardashian in public

The father of Kim K.’s children returned to the show Good Morning America. He discussed many topics including his co-parenting with Kim K.

Ye apologize on Good Morning America

Yesterday morning, Good Morning America shared part of their special titled A Conversation with Ye: Linsey Davis Reporting. The interview allowed Kanye West to speak on a large number of subjects. He spoke in particular about co-parenting with Kim Kardashian and some termination of his contracts with the firms Adidas and Gap.

Regarding this last point, the creative brain behind the brand Yeezy believes that companies have undervalued its contribution to development of their brands. These did not want to listen to reason, which caused the separation.

Ye also publicly apologized for causing stress to Kim K. “She is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress I have caused, even in my frustration,” he declares. “I need this person to be less stressed and in top shape, sane and as calm as possible to be able to raise their children”, he continues. He talks about the altercation he had on the networks with Kim K. about his how to educate their children.

However, he also argued that his arguments on Instagram were necessary to have a structure of balanced co-parenting. Remember that the couple has not been together for a while and has started a legal battle for the childcare.