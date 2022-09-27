Kanye West apologizes for harassing Kim Kardashian after divorce

To say the least Kanye West did not live well his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Having not hesitated to attack his ex-wife on his social networks or in the media, the mogul apologizes to her.

Kanye’s apology

Interviewed by ABC News, Kanye West will have taken the time to unburden himself on many subjects, ranging from his desire to return to the political level through his feelings on social networks, and the use that is made of them. On the sidelines of all this, Ye also wanted to talk about his behavior towards his ex-wife a few months ago. In the process, he will apologize to her: ” She’s the mother of my children, and I apologize for the stress I caused her., because of my frustration. God told me to be stronger than that […] I need this person to be as stress-free as possible, to be in a good state of mind and to be calm in order to be able to raise the children. »

Asked about his feelings after this divorce and his place in front of his children, Ye will want to be wiser, he who had accused Kim of regularly interfering with his methods: “My voice is heard, but I had to fight for it. It hurts when you have to shout to say you want your kids to dress that way, and in nuance, that’s kind of what happened with Gap and adidas. It felt like my voice was looked down upon, as I co-created all of this. I co-created the kids, co-created the adidas and Gap products. There is a parallel that relates to discrimination. »