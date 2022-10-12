Kanye West apologizes to Kim Kardashian: “I apologize for any stress I may have caused”

It has now been a little over a year and a half since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West separated but this rupture, the rapper has a hard time digesting it. So much so that he has crossed the limits several times. He flooded social networks with diatribes that he never completely accepted since he often deleted his messages.

Kanye West went a bit far

Ye has indeed not deprived himself of attacking his ex and his family quite violently on numerous occasions, in particular about the education of their four children (North, 9 years old, Saint, 6 years old, Chicago , 4 years old and Psalm, 3 years old). But there is another who suffered his vindictiveness: pete davidson. The comedian, who shared Kim’s life for nine months, was a victim of Kanye’s jealousy (while he himself does not know how private he has been with other people, hello, Julia). He regularly insulted and denigrated him, which would have led Pete to undergo therapy to manage this continuous harassment.

But Kanye West seems on the road to redemption. The right word for this very religious man. In an interview for Good Morning Americaa program broadcast on ABC News, the interpreter of Heartless made his mea culpa and expressed his apologies to the address of Kim Kardashian. “She is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress I may have caused even when I was frustrated. Because God asks me to be stronger. I need her to be less stressed, sane and as calm as possible to raise the children”did he declare.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian not on the same wavelength

Because it is around their offspring that the agreement is lacking between the exes. Kanye would like him to be educated in his own private and Christian school, the Donda Academy, which Kim would not want. But he wants make his voice heard : “I am their father. There has to be co-parenting. It’s not just about women. Men also have a choice. Men’s voices matterhe said. I have the right to express myself on what my children wear, what they watch, what they eat. I have a platform that allows me to say what so many dads can’t say out loud. » Well, it may not be the end of the war between them after all…