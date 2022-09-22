Kanye West apologizes to Kim Kardashian in teaser for new ‘GMA’ interview: Watch

Image credit: ABC

Kanye West knows he could have done better. The rapper and fashion mogul, 45, has apologized to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian41, in a brief teaser for his interview airing tomorrow (Thursday, September 22) on hello america. “She’s the mother of my children,” he said in the teaser. “And I apologize for any stress I caused. Kanye put his hand to his chest as he spoke in a gesture of sincerity. Journalist Linsey Davis also asked him, “what is Ye like as a father? as he laughed in the short 26-second clip. In another clip, Linsey boldly broached the topic of social media with the controversial musician. “Social media, do you think, is it more hurtful or beneficial for you? ” she asked.

“Oh, that’s one of my favorite questions from this interview,” Kanye joked. “I mean, we can use a car to take someone to the hospital, or we can use a car and accidentally hit someone while we’re taking someone to the hospital. So it all depends on how we use it. Kanye has frequently used Instagram as a forum to air his personal grievances against everything from The Gap to his famous former brother-in-law to Kim and even her ex-boyfriend. Saturday Night Live alum pete davidson28.

Indeed, Kanye, who shares children North9, Psalm3, Chicago4 and Holy, 6, with the reality TV icon and founder of SKIMS, seems to have tried to move on in recent weeks. After a lengthy Instagram rampage on September 1, which included calls Tristan Thompson, Travis Scottand Scott Disick “other sperm donors,” he announced he was “letting go of all grudges” amid Queen Elizabeth IIit’s death.

” Life is precious. Release all grudges today. Leaning towards the light,” he captioned the September 9 post, just a day after the beloved monarch passed away. Several slides from the since-deleted post showed portraits of the Queen. At the time of this publication, her Instagram account has not posted any messages.

