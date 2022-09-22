Entertainment

Kanye West apologizes to Kim Kardashian in teaser for new ‘GMA’ interview: Watch

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 14 2 minutes read

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West make a statement to NBC Studios for their SNL debut. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5264719 091021 NON EXCLUSIVE Photo by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: + 49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com Global Rights
Malibu, CA - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West go out to dinner together at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Images containing children Please pixelate face before Publication*
Image credit: ABC

Kanye West knows he could have done better. The rapper and fashion mogul, 45, has apologized to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian41, in a brief teaser for his interview airing tomorrow (Thursday, September 22) on hello america. “She’s the mother of my children,” he said in the teaser. “And I apologize for any stress I caused. Kanye put his hand to his chest as he spoke in a gesture of sincerity. Journalist Linsey Davis also asked him, “what is Ye like as a father? as he laughed in the short 26-second clip. In another clip, Linsey boldly broached the topic of social media with the controversial musician. “Social media, do you think, is it more hurtful or beneficial for you? ” she asked.

“Oh, that’s one of my favorite questions from this interview,” Kanye joked. “I mean, we can use a car to take someone to the hospital, or we can use a car and accidentally hit someone while we’re taking someone to the hospital. So it all depends on how we use it. Kanye has frequently used Instagram as a forum to air his personal grievances against everything from The Gap to his famous former brother-in-law to Kim and even her ex-boyfriend. Saturday Night Live alum pete davidson28.

Kanye West
Kanye West appears in a ‘GMA’ interview teaser. (ABC)

Indeed, Kanye, who shares children North9, Psalm3, Chicago4 and Holy, 6, with the reality TV icon and founder of SKIMS, seems to have tried to move on in recent weeks. After a lengthy Instagram rampage on September 1, which included calls Tristan Thompson, Travis Scottand Scott Disick “other sperm donors,” he announced he was “letting go of all grudges” amid Queen Elizabeth IIit’s death.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian (ABACA/Shutterstock)

” Life is precious. Release all grudges today. Leaning towards the light,” he captioned the September 9 post, just a day after the beloved monarch passed away. Several slides from the since-deleted post showed portraits of the Queen. At the time of this publication, her Instagram account has not posted any messages.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 14 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Netflix: The series and movies that premiere in October 2022

1 hour ago

Goodbye to Meredith?: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ introduces the new interns in the first promo of season 19 – TV6 News

1 hour ago

Mercato Mercato – PSG: A surprising actor could seal the departure of Leo Messi

1 hour ago

Amber Heard: Now even her lawyers make her ugly, they refused to participate in her documentary

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button